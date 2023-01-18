A local conservation group added almost 2,000 acres of land and 10 miles of waterways in easements in 2022.
Moving into the new year, members of the group said it anticipates securing even more conservation easements.
Valley Conservation Council, a Shenandoah Valley nonprofit land trust, secured 1,909 acres of farm and forestland and nearly 10 miles of waterways across seven counties, with the help of local landowner donations, according to a press release.
As a nonprofit accredited land trust, the Valley Conservation Council holds conservation easements donated by local landowners, ensuring that the land is maintained and protected, according to the news release.
A conservation easement is a legal agreement where the landowner retains ownership and use of the property while meeting certain agreements made with Valley Conservation Council to protect wildlife and keep the land clean.
The council monitors the land and does one site visit per year, said Adam Shellhammer, executive director of the council.
Of the nearly 2,000 acres, about half was forested land and half was agricultural land, said Adam Shellhammer, executive director for Valley Conservation Council. About 161.12 acres were in Rockingham County, according to an easement summary.
The group covers 11 counties in northwestern Virginia, from Frederick County to Botetourt County and it closed five easements in 2020, protecting 3,200 acres.
While easements restrict the number of divisions and amount of development allowed on a property, they allow for forestry, farming and recreation, according to the Valley Conservation Council website.
A common misconception landowners have is that donating their land will forgo all ownership, Shellhammer said. However, the only restrictions are sustainability-focused ones that help retain the land's agricultural and water qualities.
“We try to align a lot of what we do with these larger regional initiatives, especially since we're in the Chesapeake Bay watershed,” Shellhammer said.
Landowners sometimes worry their land is too small to donate also, Shellhammer said.
“We really focus on the outcomes of the property, so if it has productive soils or if it has high conservation value, we evaluate based on that criteria,” Shellhammer said. “So if it's the right parcel, even if it's smaller, you know, 25 acres, 50 acres, something like that — we're very interested in protecting that land."
There are no minimum acreage requirements for easements through Valley Conservation Council, according to its website.
Shellhammer said he predicts a notable year for land conservation in the Valley in 2023.
Thanks to "an influx of grant funding," the legal and financial barriers to protect land with an easement will hopefully be lessened, Shellhammer said in the news release.
