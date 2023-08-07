PORT REPUBLIC — Glenn Rodes, a local farmer, thinks highly of hemp.

Hemp has a long-running history of being cultivated in the Shenandoah Valley that dates back to the village of Port Republic's earliest days when it was a major river shipping port that exported the cash crop to be turned into materials such as rope and canvas. During World War II, the U.S. government even encouraged its farmers to grow hemp during its "Hemp for Victory" war effort campaign.

So what took hemp production off the table?

According to Rodes, hemp as a food and fiber commodity crop was — and continues to be barred by — politics.

"There was a distinct line between marijuana and hemp," Rodes said, "and then that line became blurred when CBD took off. Some of the cannabinoid products derived from hemp started including THC, and then some of that THC was artificially altered to make stronger compounds, so the politicians who were all in favor of rope not dope [brought advancements in hemp-related cannabis legislation to a halt]."

For a number of years, Europe and parts of Canada have been the leading producers of hemp in the world, and due to political stalemates, America has been left in the dust when it comes to best management practices and genetics for food and fiber hemp, Rodes said.

"It's kind of disappointing as Americans that we're so far behind," Rodes said, "for purely political reasons."

Rodes was born into farming and in farming he has remained. In the late 1970s, his family moved to their current property in southeastern Rockingham County where Rodes runs a traditional poultry, cattle and crop operation with his brothers. Nearly 10 years ago, Rodes' interest in crop-based energy and biodiesel was peaked and it was through that course of research and development that an advocate for industrial hemp found their way to Rodes' farm and an idea began to develop.

The 2014 Farm Bill allowed the cultivation of hemp for research purposes with strict limitations. Rodes partnered with James Madison University for that first season and has been planting and harvesting five acres of food and fiber hemp every year since. When federal laws legalized hemp, however, Virginia state laws tightened its reigns again.

"We really need to separate the fiber and grain farming out of the cannabinoid and THC side of the business," Rodes remarked — and he's holding out that the 2023 Farm Bill might do just that by addressing some of the persisting issues. The current Farm Bill will expire Sept. 30. Rodes explained that current state law requires that a farmer must obtain an official registration before planting a single hemp seed and to get that registration a farmer has to send off fingerprints and a background check.

"Hemp is no different than corn or soybeans [with respect to producing a commodity crop]," Rodes said, "and we should not be treated like criminals for growing this product."

As he walked along the perimeter of the field during a routine crop inspection, thousands of tall, skinny stalks reached toward the sky. For this year's lucky crop number seven, Rodes has been working closely with Pure Shenandoah — who supplied him with two different varieties of seed that were developed in France. The hemp field was planted in early June and much of the crop has reached heights of eight to nine feet tall. One stalk that Rodes picked out measured just over 60 inches. Rodes pointed out that traditional farm equipment still works with hemp.

Harvest is expected to take place in late August or early September at which point the crop will be out of Rodes' hands an into the hands of the processor.

Rodes was also recently the guest speaker on the first edition of a new podcast published by Alex Mann that highlights the interesting and intelligent people he's come across while getting his feet into the world of hemp.

Mann remembered having a strong exposure to the agricultural community while growing up in rural northern Virginia. Intrigued by technology, he found himself pursuing an audio engineering degree in Hollywood, California, but once the "art had lost its magic," he traveled back to his roots in Virginia where he held several different jobs before meeting — and eventually joining — the crew at Pure Shenandoah three years ago.

"The biggest thing ham-stringing the industry is that there are no local processors," Mann said, "and [I'm] playing a pivotal role in getting that sector up and running."

Using his role as the chief executive officer at Smart Grow Agritech as a valuable resource, Mann installed a remote IoT device in Rodes' hemp field that will continue to monitor and collect data to help Pure Shenandoah develop a best practices manual of sorts in order to make it easier for future farmers to make their transition to producing hemp on an industrial level.

"I believe [hemp] checks so many boxes to solve so many problems in our world," Mann observed.

Both Rodes and Mann mentioned that Pure Shenandoah was installing equipment inside a new facility last week that would bring processing food and fiber hemp that much closer to home. Even so, Rodes believes that the widespread production of profitable hemp for farmer is several years in the making — that could either be harmed or helped by ever-changing legislation.