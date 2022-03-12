WINCHESTER — Valley Health’s patient visitation guidelines will change to Level Yellow effective Monday as a result of the declining prevalence of COVID-19 and influenza virus among hospitalized patients and the larger community.
Since late November, Valley Health hospitals and outpatient locations have been operating at the more restrictive Red Level as a precaution to protect patients, families and caregivers.
Under Level Yellow visitation, two "care partners" may now stay at the bedside of adult patients in medical-surgical and critical care units, Valley Health announced Friday. If a patient has confirmed or suspected COVID, only one care oartner may visit at a time. In labor and delivery, a third person may be present for the baby’s delivery. There is no social visitation; visitors must be designated care partners and wear a photo badge indicating the patient room number they are visiting. Exceptions are granted for end of life and other special circumstances.
Consistent with government guidelines for healthcare facilities, universal masking is still required for staff and visitors in all patient care areas.
“We are relieved to be on the other side of the most dramatic surge in COVID hospitalizations since the virus first presented in the Shenandoah Valley two years ago,” said Dr. Nicolas Restrepo, Valley Health quality and patient safety officer. “It’s been a challenging time, but I’m incredibly proud of how our team has continued to learn, adapt and work together to provide excellent, compassionate and safe care for all our patients.”
As of Friday, Valley Health was caring for 11 COVID-19 patients, in stark contrast to a mid-January peak census of 273 COVID patients at the system’s six hospitals. The community positivity rate in Virginia’s Lord Fairfax Health District has dropped to 8.2%, and in Hampshire, Morgan, Jefferson and Berkeley counties in West Virginia is now 4.7% to 6.4%.
Restropo added: “I urge everyone to remain vigilant and remember that vaccination and boosters are very effective at protecting against COVID and preventing severe symptoms if a breakthrough case should occur. We continue to provide COVID care as needed, but are looking forward, focusing on helping our community catch up on missed health screenings, elective procedures, and other preventive and therapeutic priorities.”
