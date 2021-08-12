FRONT ROYAL – Valley Health employees opposed to the medical services provider’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate went on strike this week.
A handful of nurses who work for the medical system gathered along U.S. 340-522 south in Warren County near Valley Health’s Urgent Care center in Crooked Run Plaza on Wednesday. Nurses held signs in protest of Valley Health’s mandate that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations or face termination.
Valley Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Nantz issued a statement in response to the opposition by some employees to the vaccine requirement.
“Throughout the pandemic we have taken all available precautions to protect our patients and caregivers," Nantz states. "Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, we have implemented a policy to require vaccination for all employees, contractors, and physicians – this safety standard has been adopted by hundreds of other healthcare organizations and endorsed by over 50 health professions organizations.
"This requirement is no different than any other safety standard we have, it is not a matter of individual choice, it is a policy," the statement reads. "Those who choose to not embrace this standard will not be able to provide care at Valley Health."
Each nurse at the gathering said they knew the risk and likely would lose their jobs by refusing to receive the vaccine. One man participated on behalf of his wife who feared attending the event. Each of the four nurses at the picket site said they would continue wearing masks and follow safety protocols in place since the early days of the pandemic rather than take the vaccine.
Each of the nurses also said they’ve contracted and recovered from COVID-19 though none needed hospitalization. The nurses agreed that Valley Health should take into consideration the fact that, as a result of contracting the virus, they have the antibodies to fight the disease and do not need the vaccine.
Nurse practitioner Katie Hart said she lives in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, and works at Valley Health’s Urgent Care facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Hart has worked for Valley Health for nine years. Registered Nurse Brittany Watson works in the psychiatric intake department at Winchester Medical Center.
“We’re probably more worried about the mandate than anything else and I don’t feel like we’re getting informed consent,” Hart said. “If you’re forced to do something, then that violates your informed consent.
“When you talk about evidence-based practice, it’s a big buzzword in health care these days,” Hart said.
Evidence-based practice covers the best medical research, clinician expertise and patient preferences, Hart explained.
“So if you don’t have all three of those things, I don’t believe you’re doing evidence-based practice,” Hart said. “Nurses are patients, too. When I’m at my office every day, it doesn’t mean my choices don’t matter.”
Hart noted her concerns about the vaccine, which has yet to receive full approval by the Food and Drug Administration. She added that the FDA does pull medications off the market that were initially approved and promoted.
Valley Health is pushing only the vaccine and not recommending that employees take other steps to stay healthy such as diet and exercise, Watson said.
“Threatening our livelihood is not consent,” Watson said. “They won’t budge on anything.”
Hart noted that Valley Health officials say the mandate serves to protect patient safety. Hart said the fall-out from the mandate and Valley Health losing medical staff would compromise patient safety. If a patient gets hurt as a result of a lack of trained personnel, the fault falls on nurses and other employees, not Valley Health administrators, Hart said.
Some of the nurses at the picket site accused Valley Health officials of not listening to them or taking their concerns seriously.
Watson pointed out that nurses and other personnel, especially workers in the emergency departments, urgent centers and intensive care units, continued to work at the medical facilities throughout the pandemic.
“We’ve done everything they’ve asked us to do,” Hart said.
Jasmine Caison works as a certified nurse assistant at Valley Health’s Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
“I feel like everybody should have a choice,” Caison said. “We go by our patients' rights. I mean, we don’t have any rights here. It’s either you get the vaccine or you lose your job.”
Laura Clanton works at the Urgent Care center in the Crooked Run Plaza. Clanton worked previously at Winchester Medical Center. Clanton said she also has concerns about the possible side effects of the vaccine, especially as a nursing mother.
“I realize, personally, that freedom does go both ways ... so, as a company, if they would like all their employees to be vaccinated, I guess that is their choice,” Clanton said. “I just feel it’s a shame that we’ve been given such a short notice for a vaccine that has not been fully FDA-approved.
“I don’t agree with the mandate so I am on strike,” Clanton said. “It’s our freedom to picket so I’m just trying to stand up for what I believe in.”
The participants said attorney and Front Royal Town Councilman E. Scott Lloyd represents the group of employees on strike. Lloyd pushed council members to enact a local ordinance meant to prohibit employers in town limits from using the vaccine as a condition of employment. Council members voted down the ordinance, arguing that the town could not enforce such a law. Lloyd said by email Wednesday that he did not have any comments at this time.
Valley Health has joined a growing number of medical care providers across the county mandating that their employees get vaccinated.
