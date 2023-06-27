Valley Interfaith Action Announces County Transit Feasibility Study

When Eman Shamoon moved from Harrisonburg to Singers Glen, the once abundant transportation options available to her disappeared.

When she or her family wanted to go somewhere, they had to use expensive taxis or even walk hours down narrow roads.

“In Harrisonburg, if you don’t have a car, there is transportation for you,” Shamoon said. “In the county, we cannot do this. We need transportation here.”

The gaps in transportation in the county is an issue Valley Interfaith Action has been working to address, and last week, the group announced they are taking the first steps to do so. With the help of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transit and Rockingham County, VIA will be launching a transit feasibility study for Rockingham County on July 1.

Over the last 18 months, VIA Co-Chair Rev. Adam Blagg said, VIA has been having conversations with community members, and transportation — specifically the gaps in transit in the county — emerged as an issue many people were facing. Like Shamoon, there are people across the county without cars or other transportation options and without public transit, it inhibits people's ability to attend doctors visits, work and much more.

Blagg said the feasibility study will be a roughly six-month process with public input and data collection and will ultimately provide several options for what transportation could look like in the county. One option VIA is excited about, Blagg said, is the possibility of door-to-door, on-demand response public transit, which will allow someone to make a reservation 24 hours in advance for one place and back.

“We believe, and we've heard from our community, this is something that would be interesting and something that would fill some needs,” Blagg said. “And we know that that system works in other parts of the state of Virginia … We think that's a real possibility for something that could work in Rockingham County.”

Blagg said VIA is partnering with local business and social services, including JAUNT, a transit agency from Albemarle County which provides door-to-door demand response. Jaunt will run concurrently with the study as an example of what transit could look like. Blagg said they’re getting in the process of putting vehicles in the city with JAUNT, a transportation group in Albemarle County.

According to a briefing from VIA, the project will be funded 70% by federal and state funds, and with 30% matched by private or public sources.

“That's basically the first step in being able to identify where those gaps really do exist and where the needs really exist in our community,” Blagg said. “So it's really exciting to see what that is going to lead to in the future.”