A new facility for a longtime Harrisonburg urgent care center and doctor’s office is awash in lights and decorations this holiday season.
Not just a way to spice up the offices during the holidays, Valley Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine and Sapphire Family Practice staff are holding a door-decorating contest to build relationships in the new spot and raise money for local and national charities.
In August, Valley Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine, along with Sapphire Family Practice, moved into a roughly 15,000-square-foot shared facility at 1921 Medical Ave., in Harrisonburg. While the two practices operate independently, staff from both businesses came together for the contest.
Michelle Seekford, a nurse practitioner, founded Valley Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine in 2012 and opened Sapphire Family Practice in 2019. Seekford still owns both practices.
With 14 total providers, the two practices operate under the same roof and share a common waiting area and main entrance. Before the move, Valley Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine was located in a much smaller space on University Boulevard and Sapphire Family Practice was in a 1,000-square-foot spot on Evelyn Byrd Avenue.
“It’s been amazing because we’re all under one roof,” Seekford said. “We’re able to share resources between both practices.”
Aiming to build relationships between the two practices, Seekford said staff were teamed up into 15 groups and each one was assigned a door to decorate throughout the urgent care center and the family practice.
Each team got to choose a charity to honor with their door and are competing to get the most votes to win money for their charity. Seekford said staff got creative with their designs and each door displays the name of the charity it represents.
“When you work in medical, sometimes you get stuck in just delivering patient care,” Seekford said. “I have some phenomenal staff that are incredibly artistic.”
Voting takes place on Valley Urgent Care’s Facebook page and on Sapphire Family Practice’s Facebook page. Anyone may cast a vote in the door-decorating contest by placing a “like” on the picture of the decorated door they want to vote for.
Voting began on Dec. 5 and will continue until Dec. 24. Some of the doors in the competition already have hundreds of likes. Staff have even advertised the door-decorating contest on local radio stations, Seekford said.
Whitney Higgs, an emergency medical technician who works at Valley Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine, helped her team decorate a door in the urgent care center with a holiday “Operation” board game theme.
Higgs said the door is dedicated to the National Fallen Firefighters Association, which works to support the families of fallen firefighters and prevent injuries and deaths of firefighters on the job across the country.
Higgs said the cause is important to her because her husband works as a firefighter and knows people who have died in the line of duty.
The new facility can accommodate more staff and is a more comfortable working environment for both practices, Seekford said. It features a conference room, break areas for staff, spare offices and extended hours on the urgent care side.
“The space severely limited how many staff we could have working in one space and the volume of patients we could service,” Seekford said, of the former spaces the urgent care center and the doctor’s office were in.
The urgent care center offers same-day diagnostic testing, a variety of medical services and physicals. Sapphire Family Practices is a primary care doctor’s office. The practices share a waiting room and staff and operate in different parts of the same building.
“We’re able to have a functional space that allows us to deliver the best patient care,” Seekford said. “We’re not stacked on top of each other. We have room to operate and room to grow.”
A door honoring Village to Village was decorated to look like the rear bumper of a “Reindeer Rescue” ambulance complete with lights and flaps. Village to Village is a Weyers Cave-based nonprofit that hosts service trips international and refugee welcome services locally, according to its website.
A door within Sapphire Family Practice, dedicated to Open Doors, a local homeless shelter, features clear specimen cups shaped into a 3-D snowman.
A team including Tina Hahn, a provider and Tina Daoud, a medical assistant, features a cutout of Snoopy laying on his house with Woodstock the bird from the Peanuts comics. The door, complete with lights and cotton “snow,” honors
Photos of all the doors in the competition are posted on both Valley Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine and Sapphire Family Practice’s Facebook pages.
Other doors honored local charities the MaDee Project for pediatric cancer patients in and around Augusta County, the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, which provides training opportunities to first responders in the state and Bentley Farms Great Dane Rescue, in Luray.
“It’s amazing. To be able to step out and see the creativity and the dedication to the nonprofit they were supporting,” Seekford said.
