Valley Business Keynote announces Carla Johnson, the world’s leading Innovation Architect and CEO of RE:Think Labs, as the speaker for the 2023 event.
Johnson helps organizations design and build their ideal architecture to accelerate innovation, engagement, and growth. Having written 10 books and studied both innovation and architecture for the last 20 years, she’s developed specific frameworks to help leaders remodel their approaches in order to boost speed, reduce risk, and enjoy more predictable outcomes, a press release stated.
The annual event will be held at the Forbes Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, July 27. Sponsorships are available now. Sponsors receive first choice of seating at the event. General admission tickets will be released in the coming weeks, the press release stated.
“Economic uncertainty, rising customer expectations, and thinning revenue margins are the headlines of the day”, said Johnson. “We struggle with attracting talent, engaging employees, and creating an inviting company culture. We need innovative ideas about how to tackle these challenges and be on our “A” game for whatever comes around the corner. But our ‘idea’ people and big thinkers are overloaded with too many priorities and never-ending demands. What if, instead of innovation being the responsibility of a few select people, we taught everyone how to think like an innovator? What if meaningful new ideas from every level today could truly drive the real results we’re hoping for tomorrow?”
In this captivating keynote, Innovation Architect Carla Johnson shows why growth and performance hinge on drawing out original insights from every corner of the business. You’ll learn the five-step process that innovation icons use to consistently come up with great ideas that lead to bottom-line impact. She’ll show you how inspiration from small, everyday experiences ladders up to relevant business objectives. You’ll walk away feeling confident to create a culture of innovation involving everyone which will springboard your company to a new level of performance, the press release stated.
The mission of the Valley Business Keynote is to facilitate engaging ideas for local leaders and help fulfill the Valley’s vast potential by bringing excellent speakers to our area. For a decade, VBK has welcomed thought leaders from across the country to engage local business leaders, entrepreneurs, students, and community in conversations around hot business issues. We believe that with the right speakers, this forum adds real value to business leaders and community members in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, and all the surrounding areas, the press release stated.
Thank you for your interest in the Valley Business Keynote. We look forward to seeing you at this year’s event, the press release stated.
