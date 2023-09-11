RICHMOND — The last day for individuals to submit an application for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Beehive Distribution Program will be Tuesday, Sept. 12.
According to VDACS, the program started more than five years ago as The Beehive Grant Fund — in which beekeepers could apply to be reimbursed for expenses related to the purchase of beehive equipment. The 2018 session of the General Assembly replaced the Beehive Grant Program with the Beehive Distribution Program and was revised with clearer guidelines put forth by the General Assembly in 2020.
“The program was established to help increase the pollinator population in the Commonwealth,” said State Apiarist Keith Tignor. “Many of the same factors impacting honey bees to lower their population are impacting other pollinators such as bumblebees and butterflies. As generalist pollinators, honey bees help improve agricultural and native plant reproduction to provide more food and harborage resources for other pollinators.”
Tignor was first introduced to honey bees while studying etymology at Virginia Tech and has been in his position with VDACS since 2000.
“There is strong interest in apiculture with increasing resources for those interested in beekeeping,” Tignor remarked. “Local beekeeper groups offer information and training for those interested in starting in beekeeping. Hive products, such as honey and beeswax, are available from local beekeepers. These products are used in cooking and as a sweetener as well as medicinal purposes in the case of honey or in candles and cosmetics with beeswax.”
Only individuals who are residents of the Commonwealth of Virginia who are 18 years of age or older at the time the application is submitted are eligible to receive beehive units. Multiple individuals in the same household may apply to the program, but distribution of beehive units will be limited to no more than three basic beehive units per household in the same fiscal year.
Applications can be filled out online or a paper copy — postmarked by Sept. 12 — can be mailed to the office of plant industry services at PO Box 1163, Richmond, Virginia, 23218.
The department will randomly select the individuals to receive beehive units from eligible applications submitted during the application period and if not chosen, then applications from individuals who do not receive beehive units will not be carried forward to the next fiscal year.
If selected, applicants will receive at no cost to them either an eight or ten frame Langstroth style beehive unit. New beehives provided to individuals through the program are required to stay within the state and must be used to establish a new beehive with a viable colony of honey bees within a year. Applicants should note that VDACS will retain the right to he right to inquire into the legitimacy of any application, as well as the right to inspect any bee colony established in a beehive unit received as part of the program.
Individuals who receive beehive units through the program will be registered as a beekeeper with the Department and may be required to complete a Commonwealth of Virginia Substitute W-9 form.
Questions regarding the Beehive Distribution Program can be emailed to VABees@vdacs.virginia.gov.
Details about the program and copies of the application can be found online at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-beehive-distribution-program.shtml.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.