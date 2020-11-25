The budget for the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District’s winter operations is higher this season than last, according to Ken Slack, VDOT spokesman.
This year, the Staunton District has been allocated $15 million of the statewide $211 million budget, slightly up from last year’s $14 million, Slack said.
“The [budget] estimate that we put together each year is based on a formula,” he said. “We try to look at long-term forecasting, but that’s tough to do.”
The Staunton District includes 11 counties, including Rockingham, Augusta, Page and Shenandoah.
VDOT has 56,000 tons of salt, 129,000 gallons of liquid calcium chloride and 8,200 tons of abrasives on hand in the Staunton District, according to a VDOT press release.
“We’re always preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Slack said.
Liquid calcium chloride, combined with salt, is used to melt ice and can do it about eight times as effective compared to salt alone in below freezing temperatures, according to Peters Chemical Company, an ice melting supply company.
Slack said acquiring these materials is a yearlong affair.
“We make sure we’re full going into the winter time and it’s not something we do just in October and November,” Slack said. “We are ordering supplies all year long to make sure we have our salt domes and storage barns full because you never know what December is going to bring or March is going to bring.”
VDOT has 199 pieces of vehicles and equipment, the bulk of which are dump trucks, motor graders, front-end loaders and snowblowers, according to Slack.
“The real workforce of the fleet is the dump truck” equipped with plows and salt, he said.
More pieces of VDOT equipment, 226, are dedicated solely to keeping I-81 clear and safe, according to the release.
Another contingent of service vehicles is contractors, who bring with them 562 pieces of equipment.
When the snow and sleet hits, VDOT prioritizes clearing infrastructure with high traffic such as interstates, like Interstate 81, and primary and secondary roads with emergency and public facilities and routes with high-traffic congestion.
Over two-thirds of snow-related deaths occur in vehicles, according to VDOT data.
And Slack said the winter weather operation preparation is key to ensuring safety of travelers when the situation on Virginia roadways can change quickly.
“Notoriously, in this part of the country, [the difference of] a couple of degrees means does it rain or is it a couple feet of snow?” Slack said.
