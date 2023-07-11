The Virginia Department of Transportation is planning improvements to Interstate 81 in Augusta County and Rockingham County.
In May 2023, VDOT was awarded a $1,144,958.40 construction contract to General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton.
The project is meant to enhance safety and ease traffic congestion. The project has a contract completion date of May 29, 2024, according to a VDOT press release.
Improvements will be made at exit 235, Weyers Cave/Grottoes. The interstate on ramps from Route 256, Weyers Cave Road, and Route 11, Lee Highway will be impacted.
Contractors will construct a 450-foot right turn lane on Route 256 westbound leading to the entrance of the I-81 northbound ramp.
Contractors will also construct a 350-foot right turn lane that begins on northbound Route 11 and continues eastbound on Route 256, leading to the I-81 southbound on-ramp.
VDOT reported that during most phases of the project, construction will require shoulder closures with occasional flagger traffic control. Heavy equipment moving in and out of the work zone will occur. Construction will take place from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
There are other projects to Interstate 81, according to VDOT.
Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound, there will be overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking. This will occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., until July 13.
Mile marker 238 to 263, both northbound and southbound, the right shoulder will be closed to clean the ditch. This will occur between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is estimated to be completed by July 13, according to the press release.
Mile marker 239 to 242, both northbound and southbound, the right shoulder will have closures for sign work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 14.
Mile marker 240 to 250, northbound, there will be alternating lane closures due to paving areas that need treated. This will occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and is scheduled to be completed on September 7, according to the news release.
Mile marker 240 to 257, both northbound and southbound, there will be overnight work to address the bridge beams between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from July 17 – 21. According to the VDOT news release, the traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement. There will be temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Single lane closures will occur between 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on July 21.
Mile marker 254 to 263, northbound there will be mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through July 13.
Mile marker 263 to 260, southbound there will be shoulder closures for tree removal from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 21.
Primary Roads
Various primary roads will be impacted for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
Various primary roads will be impacted for mowing. Motorists will be controlled through mobile traffic controls 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, according to the press release.
Route 33, Spotswood Trail, eastbound on the right shoulder there are closures near the ramp to Skyline Drive for sign work. This will occur between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 14.
Route 33, Spotswood Trail, between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 276, also known as Cross Keys Road, and 620, also known as Indian Trail Road will have alternating lane closures. This is so milling, paving and striping operations can be completed. There will be a flagger to control the traffic both eastbound and westbound. This will occur between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. with an estimated completion date of July 27, per VDOT press release.
Route 33, East Market Street, both eastbound and westbound, there will be single lane closures between Vine Street / Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. There will be travel-lane shifts and a work zone speed limit of 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement. This will occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 28, according to VDOT.
Route 259, West Lee Street, Broadway, there will be traffic restrictions to complete the bridge replacement. Traffic will need to temporarily use the Linville Creek bridge between Route 42, Main Street, and Route 1411, Shenandoah Avenue. The work zone speed limit is 25 miles an hour. The estimated project completion date is November 2023, according to the press release.
Route 42, South Main Street in Bridgewater, there will be flagged traffic control between Route 727, Spring Creek Road, and Bridgewater town limits. For inspection of bridge over North River from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 13
Secondary Roads
Route 682, Friedens Church Road, between Route 995, Koiner Ford Road, and Route 680 / Oak Ridge Road, will have shoulder closures for roadway improvements. A flagger will control the traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22, according to VDOT.
Route 720, Smithland Road / Old Furnace Road will be closed between Route 718 / Old Furnace Road, and Route F-238 / Buffalo Drive for replacement of Route 720 bridge. The estimated completion date is fall 2023. VDOT stated that motorists will need to follow the posted detour.
Route 752, also known as Beaver Creek Road, will be closed to through traffic between Route 613 / Spring Creek Road, and Route 745 / Martin Miller Road, for replacement of Spring Creek bridge. This will occur until September 28. VDOT stated that motorists will need to follow the posted detour.
