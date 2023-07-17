July 17 - 21, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., I-81 will have a slow-roll traffic control for placement of bridge beams, according to a VDOT press release.
The work is part of the new Route 720, Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road bridge construction near Harrisonburg, per the press release.
The VDOT news release stated the slow-roll closures will be managed by the Virginia State Police at various times on I-81, northbound and southbound lanes, between exits 240 and 257.
“A slow roll is a traffic management operation, where a traffic gap is created by reducing approaching traffic speeds to as low as 10 mph," the press release stated. "Traffic can also be temporarily stopped and held by a lead vehicle in each lane. A slow roll operation typically lasts no more than 15 minutes at a time."
On July 21 there will be single-lane closures on I-81 northbound, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Bridge beam work may extend through July 24 - 28. If this occurs this will require continued slow-rolls and lane closures, per the press release.
According to VDOT, Route 720 remains closed between Route 718, Old Furnace Road, and F-238, Buffalo Drive. Traffic has a 3.5-mile detour.
East side of Interstate 81 the traffic will be detoured along Smithland Road turning right onto Linda Lane, right onto Country Club Road, right onto Vine Street, and then right onto Old Furnace Road to the end of the detour, per the VDOT press release.
West side of Interstate 81 traffic will be detoured along Smithland Road turning right onto Old Furnace Road, left onto Vine Street, left onto Country Club Road, left onto Linda Lane, and then left onto Smithland Road to the end of the detour, according the VDOT press release.
VDOT noted, the new Route 720 bridge will have two through lanes and five-foot shoulders.
It will be constructed in the existing bridge location but will be about three feet higher. The intersection of Route 720 and Buffalo Drive will be improved to connect with the increased elevation, per the press release.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has additional information about the project at http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/rockingham_county_8211_route_720_smithland_road_bridge_over_interstate_81.asp, according the press release.
New VDOT Projects
According to VDOT, there are new projects in Rockingham County being worked that will impact motorists.
I-81, mile markers 264 to 260, southbound, on July 18, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., there will be shoulder closures for soil cleanup.
US 11, Lee Highway, both northbound and southbound, there will be alternating lane closures between Vine Street/Mt. Clinton Pick and Route 653, Front Street/Toll Gate Lane. This will occur July 17 through August 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility design and survey work.
Route 33, Spotswood Trail, there will be flagger traffic control between Route 639, Monger Hill Road/Nicholson Road and Elkton town limits. This is for inspection of the bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River. This will take place on July 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 33 Business, Spotswood Trail/Stanardsville, both eastbound and westbound, there will be single lane closures and flagger control as needed. This will occur due to utility work between Route 33, Stanardsville Bypass, and Elkton town from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 21.
Route 253, Port Republic Road, there will be flagger traffic control near Route 605, The Point Street/Main Street, intersection for inspection of bridge over North River, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 17.
