FREDERICK COUNTY — The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to a portion of Va. 7 (Berryville Pike) in Frederick County, according to a VDOT media release.
It will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at Millbrook High School, 251 First Woods Drive, Winchester.
During those hours, people can discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Tracey Bowman, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029. Oral comments can be recorded at the meeting with the assistance of a court reporter.
The project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow on Va. 7 (Berryville Pike) by addressing increasing traffic volumes and reducing conflict points, the release states. This is in the area of Millbrook Drive and First Woods Drive.
“Motorist and pedestrian safety can be affected by highway conflict points, such as intersections,” according to the release. “Higher traffic volumes can make previously well-functioning intersections experience lengthy delays and crashes. Improvements can be achieved by maximizing existing infrastructure.”
Redesigning two Va. 7 intersections “will create fundamental traffic pattern changes resulting in fewer delays and potentially fewer crashes,” the release continues.
On Route 815 (Blossom Drive) at Va. 7, a raised median will be installed at this intersection restricting Route 815 northbound through traffic. Only left and right turns onto Va. 7 will be permitted for northbound Route 815 traffic.
On Millbrook Drive at Va. 7, a raised median will be installed at this intersection, restricting Millbrook Drive southbound through traffic. Only left and right turns onto Va. 7 will be permitted for southbound Millbrook Drive traffic.
As a result of these changes there will be no through traffic between Route 815 and Millbrook Drive crossing Va. 7.
Route 815 (Blossom Drive) and Millwood Drive will receive milling and new pavement between Cardinal Lane extending 0.05-mile north of Va. 7.
Changes on Va. 7 include closing the westbound left-turn lane at Route 815/Millbrook Drive, and closing the Va. 7 eastbound left-turn lane near First Woods Drive. The project also provides an additional left-turn lane on Va. 7 westbound at First Wood Drive with waiting traffic storage of 355 feet and taper of 200 feet.
“These changes will allow shorter signal timing at both intersections and less delay on Va. 7,” the release states.
In 2017, Va. 7 had an average daily traffic volume of 27,331 vehicles per day. By 2047, the estimated average daily traffic volume will be 40,778 vehicles per day.
This project was applied for as a SMART Scale application as a result of a Strategically Targeted and Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
