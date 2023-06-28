SHENANDOAH COUNTY — Motorists who travel on Orkney Grade in Shenandoah County can expect to see a speed-limit change this week.
The Virginia Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit for a section of Orkney Grade near South Middle Road west of Mount Jackson from 55 mph to 45 mph. The new speed limit adjoins the existing 35 mph limit on the east side of Orkney Grade. The western edge of the 45 mph limit ends one tenth of a mile west of South Middle Road. VDOT crews installed the signs last week. The change takes effect Wednesday, weather permitting, according to a VDOT news release.
The statutory speed limit on roads such as Orkney Grade is 55 mph unless otherwise posted, VDOT Communications Manager for the Staunton District Sandy Myers said by phone Monday. The speed limit jumps on Orkney Grade from 35 mph to 55 mph. VDOT sought to make a more gradual change to the speed limit, Myers explained.
“There was some thinking that there needed to be an interim space to have the (limit) go from 35 to 45 to 55,” Myers said. “It would just make the road safer.”
VDOT’s central office in Richmond and the agency’s planning division conducted a study of multiple intersections across the state. The study showed a need for a gradual speed limit change at Orkney Grade and South Middle Road to help manage traffic as vehicles slow down or accelerate, Myers said.
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data shows four crashes, two with reported injuries, occurred on Orkney Grade west of Mount Jackson since January. A crash with property damage occurred on Orkney Grade just west of South Middle Road in April 2022. Data shows five crashes, four of which involved property damage, occurred on Orkney Grade in 2021, with one just west of South Middle Road. The fifth crash, with one person reported injured, occurred in March 2021 at the intersection of Orkney Grade and South Middle Road.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.