An out-of-control vehicle crashed into a Virginia state trooper patrolling traffic on I-81 near Broadway on Tuesday.
The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. in a crossover along the insterstate, when the driver of a 2011 Honda Pilot in the southbound lane lost control of the vehicle, according to a press release from Virginia State Police, which is investigating. Both the patrol vehicle and the runaway SUV overturned as a result of the crash, the release said.
The incident happened at the 262 mile marker, past the New Market exit, but before the Mauzy / Broadway Endless Caverns exit in the county.
The state trooper was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for serious, non-life-threatening injuries, the press release stated. The state trooper was wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.
The driver of the Honda, Alice J. Feret, 77, of Blacksburg, was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Feret had been wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.
Feret was charged with reckless driving, according to VSP. The crash was still under investigation as of Wednesday morning.
