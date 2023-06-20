Both lanes of I-81 on the southbound side were closed due to a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred near the mile marker 257 interchange, near Broadway, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation representative.
The highway reopened and the scene was cleared shortly after 5 p.m., the official said. While the road was closed, the incident cause significant traffic delays.
