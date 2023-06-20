Both lanes of I-81 on the southbound side were closed due to a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred after 4 p.m. after the mile marker 257 interchange, near Broadway ahead of the first exit for Harrisonburg, according to representatives from Virginia Department of Transportation and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
The cabin of a Ford pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames on the side of the road as drivers passed by Tuesday evening, before the road shut down. There was no crash, an official from Virginia State Police said. VSP is not investigating the incident.
The highway reopened and the scene was cleared shortly after 5 p.m., the official from VDOT said. While the road was closed, the incident caused significant traffic delays.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.
