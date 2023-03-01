MARTINSBURG — Martinsburg High School’s Velocity Dance Team is preparing for nationals after recently qualifying for the competition.
The team will perform three different routines, including hip-hop, jazz and pom, and will compete against over 600 different high schools from all over the country.
On Sunday, Velocity held a special event at the Martinsburg High School gym for the community to showcase its dance routines and thank its supporters.
VDT is a dance team formed 15 years ago at Martinsburg High School. Students are invited to audition and join the group, which practices every other day during class. VDT visits elementary and middle schools, as well as the Boys and Girls Club, to teach young kids more about dance and dance in local parades and at MHS football games.
The team has dreamed about competing in the national dance competition for a long time. This year, team members decided to “shoot for the stars” and submit a video of their dance routines to the competition. A parent helped record the videos as they danced in the MHS gym.
Weeks later, they heard that they qualified to compete.
“It’s been a dream for us to compete in nationals,” said Alexis Maye, VDT’s dance teacher. “We never thought that this would happen. We will be competing against a lot of big dance teams from all over the country. We are honored to prove that even a dance team from a little town like Martinsburg can dream and live it.”
With help from sponsors within the community, the team is raising money to help fund its travels and costumes. Maye shared that one of the reason she loves dance is it gives her the opportunity to give back to the community.
“I believe it’s important to give back to the community,” Maye said. “I think that’s where my passion comes from. I love being able to share dance with others, and I’m thankful that all my students are just as passionate. They are all hard workers and share the same drive.”
Mariah Bispo, Leila Sergent and Sydney Tetrick are all seniors at MHS, who have spent their four years of high school participating in VDT. Many of the dance team members grew up doing dance.
“I joined because I’ve been dancing ever since I was little,” Bispo said. “Some of my friends were going to attend Martinsburg High School and join the team, so I decided I wanted to join, too. We’ve made a lot of memories that will last forever.”
They have grown together as a team and have worked together. With the help of their teacher, support from the community and their alumni, they have this opportunity.
“The teams that built VDT are the ones that helped us get to this point,” Sergent said. “They’ve all worked hard to make Velocity what it is today. Without them, we would never have this opportunity to compete in nationals.”
The team has three different routines that it will perform at nationals that were choreographed by Alexa Johnston. Each dance is unique and special to the team and helped challenge the team members to work hard.
During its jazz routine, the team dances to Demi Lovato’s song, “Still Have Me.”
“We’ve sat together and talked about what the dance means and what the song is really about,” Bispo explained. “In the song she says, ‘I still have me,’ and I think that was the part we all related to. Despite everything, we still have ourselves.”
VDT only recently started pom, a dance style where dancers hold pom-poms.
“Pom helps push us to the next level,” Tetrick said. “It pushes us to be fierce and surpass our limits and grow.”
The hip-hop routine focuses on dancing together as a group.
“Hip-hop has always been one that I’ve struggled with,” Sergent explained. “But as we’ve learned the routine, we’ve always pushed ourselves to ‘groove as one,’ since that is something the judges are looking for. We need to dance as a team.”
