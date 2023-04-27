For approximately two hours Wednesday evening, Verizon landlines in the area were temporarily disabled. The cause of the outage was an equipment failure, according to a press release.
During this outage, non-emergency lines for Rockingham County Emergency Communications Center were down and some Verizon landline customers in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County were unable to reach 911 services, according to the Wednesday press release.
This outage did not impact Verizon Wireless customers, the release said. Service for Verizon landlines resumed the same evening.
