BERGTON — Bennett's Run is not just a small creek that flows from the Shenandoah Mountain and down a hollow between the Smith and Mays Mountains.
Nor is it the gravel road that winds alongside it.
Held together by a collection of black and white photographs, stories of cattle drives and groundhog dinners and a history trail that continues to fade into the forest from which it was built, Bennett's Run is the legacy of days gone by.
A legend recorded in a book by Shirley Miller about the area's history says that Bennett's Run got its name from a trapper named Bennett.
Not much is known about the man who came looking for furs in the 1760s, but hidden in the woods beside the creek is a stone and a small sign that marks the spot where it is believed that Bennett was killed by a Shawnee tribal chief for trespassing on the Native American's hunting lands.
"Many families used to live in this area. Even in the 1930s and 1940s there were many farms and homesteads. Ridges were plowed by mule and horse, and crops were grown on mountainsides that today are completely wooded," Miller's book reads. "Bennett's Run was a tightly-knit community in the days when most people were mountain farmers and did not work outside the community."
Miller wrote and published "Bennetts Run Area: Past and Present," in 2003 in dedication to her mother who lived in Bennett's Run for 65 years. While many of the older generations — the ones who farmed and went to school there before it became a piece of history — have moved away or passed on, members from two of the families are still left. Everett "Junior" May has lived in Bennett's Run — now addressed by the postal service as Bergton — for 86 years.
May and his wife sat beside each other at their kitchen table covered in a floral tablecloth on July 21, sipping sweet tea and recovering even sweeter memories from the past. They were joined by May's boyhood best friend and next door neighbor, Dean Smith, and Smith's wife.
When asked what he would consider the best part of growing up in Bennett's Run, May replied — after a brief moment of thought — that he, "really enjoyed Dean's company."
"We had a lot of things that we did together," May said, "and I really did enjoy that. We didn't have toys, we had used tires that we rolled around. I'm almost ashamed to say that, but that's what we did and we enjoyed it."
"We just enjoyed each other's company, you know," Smith added.
Smith explained that his family had been poultry farmers even before electricity made its way to rural area. In fact, he was named after the electrician that first brought wires and lights to the Smith homestead.
Nobody was quite sure why the area was settled in the first place, but it definitely had something to do with "liquid gold" — which was the title given to the fresh spring water that bubbled out of the mountains. Smith was one of six children to be born on the farm that has sat empty since 1964.
The original May homeplace has burned down in the last few decades, but May vividly remembers raising cattle and sheep alongside his father for as long as his age would allow it.
"My lifetime has gone from the horse to the moon," May said. "I worked horses when I was child. My dad put me on a horse and we would go drive dogs and plow ground and do things like that, but that horse didn't even have a saddle. I remember the first tractor that we had on the farm after the horse. We had an old cut-down Model A Ford car with the truck rear end in it and that was the first tractor. So I have moved from horsepower to seeing Neil Armstrong step on the moon and that's quite a step, isn't it?"
Both boys attended Bennett's Run School — a one-room schoolhouse that taught students from 1902 until it closed its doors in 1951.
"All these children even ones from on down the road and across the hill walked up here and went to school," Smith recalled. "That little school was full and I think as many as thirty-some went there at one time."
Smith and May's classes were among the last to go through the schoolhouse. While most of the Bennett's Run students stopped their education at a seventh or eighth grade level, both Smith and May graduated from Broadway High School — which opened in 1952. Students and their families meet for an annual reunion to this day.
According to May, the school would host a regular fundraising event where the ladies of the area would prepare a boxed supper and it was up to the menfolk to bid on each of the boxes. None of the boxes were labeled, but whoever won the bid for a box also won the opportunity to eat the meal with the mystery woman who had prepared it.
The money helped put electricity in the building, but Smith added that one year, the funds were used to purchase records and a player that the class would listen to at the end of the day's studies.
Another fond memory took place right after a snowstorm.
The road was blocked and a truck delivering chicken feed had to get back to the farm of Smith's uncle, but the state wasn't going to come.
A handful of neighbors rallied together — including Smith and May — with their snow shovels and cleared the way. The postal carrier at the time took notes on who was helping and about two weeks later, each of the shovelers received a check in the mail from the state of Virginia as their payment for taking care of the roadway.
May explained that many folks left the area to find better jobs elsewhere when the farms were no longer producing enough and today, much of the population of Bennett's Run are people who moved into the hollow to escape the fast-paced life of the city.
"It was a life different from what it is now," May said.
In efforts to preserve the legacy of that life, the United States Forest Service granted permission to a group of community members who called themselves the Bennett's Run Labor of Love. Harrisonburg Walmart partnered with the group and sponsored its construction. The project broke ground in 1997 and was dedicated with a ribbon cutting ceremony in 1999.
"The trail will provide for the interpretation of the history and natural resources of the area, for the education and enjoyment of current and former residents, visitors and school groups," said Steve Parsons, former district ranger, in a decision memo dated July 14, 1997.
The trail itself was only a quarter mile in length and the parking lot was only intended to hold five to eight vehicles, but it was a point of pride for those who toiled to establish it — especially Arletta Clutteur, a former employee of Walmart who's home place also rests on Bennett's Run.
After reaching out to George Washington National Forest officials about volunteer opportunities to clean up the trail several days ago, it was discovered that the Bennett's Run History Trail has been part of a multi-year plan for decommission since it was built in a sensitive area.
The trail hasn't been maintained in the last 10 years by GWNF staff so that efforts could be focused on trails built in more sustainable locations.
According to Parson's decision memo from 1997, however, a cultural resources study was conducted for the project site that, "did not identify any cultural resources that would affect project implementation. A biological evaluation — including consultation with Virginia's Division of Natural Heritage — found that the project would not affect any threatened, endangered or sensitive species."
While the history trail is by no means the only form of the area's documented heritage, the overgrown path and decaying markers serves as a hidden, solemn example of that which isn't remembered or recognized slowly fades away.
"Records are very perishable," Miller wrote, "and unless they are set down in writing and are preserved, they lose their validity or are lost."
