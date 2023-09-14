HINTON — A big red barn filled with unique, antique treasures is arguably one of western Rockingham County's most treasured hidden gems.
"The Barn started as a way for us as a small business to be able to help other small businesses too," said Sydnee Cline — assistant manager for The Barn at Creekside Farm.
The Barn at Creekside Farm is a vintage market that is only open during select weekends throughout year. Since its opening in 2016, however, word has slowly gotten around and a line waits at the door for each event. The retail space is divided into two halves — with the top floor being reserved for the Cline's curated collection and downstairs being divided into several different vendor spaces.
Sandra Heatwole — Sydnee Cline's grandmother — bought the farm in 1968, where she helped her husband maintain a working dairy farm until his passing in the early 2000s.
Heatwole and her daughter Tami Cline always enjoyed antique shopping and to make a long story short, it made sense to transform the empty barn and vacant dairy into a space where Tami Cline could sell her finds and share her hobby with others, she said. Sydnee Cline manages the market alongside her sister Baleigh Cline. Both sisters recently stepped into running The Barn full time.
"It was worth it in the long run," Sydnee Cline remarked.
Sydnee Cline explained that The Barn provides small business owners the opportunity to sell their wares without having to invest as much time and money as it takes to establish a permanent retail space. This type of business also keeps shopping at The Barn fun for customers who look forward to seeing what is new each time the doors open again.
The Barn at Creekside Farm will be sponsoring a special event this Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Rockingham Ruritan Park located at 5413 Rawley Pike in Harrisonburg. The event — now in its second year — will feature 18 vendors offering vintage and boutique clothing, decor and a variety of antiques and collectibles in addition to farm fresh pumpkins, food and live music by Justin Hensley.
The Cline girls recalled spending time at the West Rockingham lawn party each summer, so when the Ruritan club decided to stop hosting the events after Covid, they decided to start a festival that would help raise funds for the Ruritans in the lawn party's place.
The Barn at Creekside Farm is located at 917 Muddy Creek Road in Harrisonburg and will be open to the public this fall on Oct. 13-14, and again on Nov. 10 – 12. The best way to stay connected and learn more about upcoming vintage market dates is by following The Barn at Creekside Farm on Facebook and Instagram.
