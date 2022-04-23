A Saturday evening two-vehicle crash in Harrisonburg has killed a motorcycle driver, according to city officials.
Michael Parks, spokesperson for Harrisonburg, said the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. near Harmony Square and also involved a passenger vehicle. A 6:59 p.m. email from Parks confirmed the unidentified motorcycle driver had died after being transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Parks said the driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to Sentara RMH with minor injuries.
(1) comment
His name was Cade Gravely.💔
