The 2023 Virginia Beef Expo and Junior Beef Roundup will be held on April 13–16, at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds in Harrisonburg, Va.
"We are excited for this year’s Beef Expo,” said Tom McCall, Virginia Beef Expo president. “We are back to our traditional Thursday through Sunday schedule with the cattle sales on Friday.
“We anticipate strong cattle sales, a great industry trade show with a variety of Virginia Cattlemen’s Association events and as always, a busy youth weekend."
The Beef Expo will begin Thursday with the State Youth Tractor Driving Contest at 10 a.m. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can come to the Virginia Cattle Industry Outlook. Speakers for that event include Jim Wiesemeyer, policy analyst for Pro Farmer, and David Wasserman, editor of the Cook Political Report. At 4:00 p.m. the Trade Show will open.
New for this year, the Virginia Cattlemen’s Foundation Reception will start at 4:30 p.m. The Virginia Cattlemen’s Association and the Virginia Beef Council will be hosting their Annual Meeting and Dinner that evening at 6 p.m. The keynote speaker for the Annual Meeting will be National Cattlemen’s Beef Association president, Todd Wilkinson, from South Dakota.
“We are excited to partner with the Virginia Beef Expo to host the Virginia Cattle Industry Outlook and our Annual Meeting,” said Brandon Reeves, Virginia Cattlemen’s Association executive director. “We’ve got a great lineup of speakers, vendors and cattle sales.
“If you’re involved in the cattle industry, you won’t want to miss it!”
The Expo will open at 9:00 a.m. on Friday and at noon, the Beef Expo will feature seedstock and commercial sales. This year’s Expo will feature Angus, Simmental and Hereford sales along with the Quest for Quality Bull Sale, the VCA Female Sale and the VQA Commercial Heifer Sale. Information regarding the sales will be featured on the Virginia Beef Expo’s website and Facebook page.
The 2023 State Youth Cattle Working Contest will be held Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. Regional Youth Cattle Working Contest team winners will work to efficiently process three stocker calves, while utilizing Beef Quality Assurance guidelines.
On Saturday, April 15, not only with youth exhibitors be moving cattle in the barns, but youth can participate in the Virginia Youth Fitting Contest, Build a Better Burger Contest, Beef Showmanship, and the Prospect Steer Show.
The Jr. Beef Round-Up’s line up of events will conclude with the Youth Beef Shows. Shows for purebred cattle and commercial heifers will be held Sunday, April 16.
Additional information including rules, registration forms and a detailed schedule can be found at www.vabeefexpo.com or www.ext.vt.edu/youthlivestock, under Shows and Virginia Beef Expo. Check out the Virginia Beef Expo’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/vabeefexpo for more information.
