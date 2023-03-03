VIRGINIA BEACH – The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority will hold its first public town hall meeting in Virginia Beach March 8 at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Virginia Beach City Councilmember Sabrina Wooten is co-hosting the event.
The event will provide the public with the chance to learn about the CCA’s mission and roles, current cannabis laws in Virginia, including any changes adopted by the 2023 General Assembly, and ongoing public health and public safety initiatives. The town hall also will provide an opportunity for the public to share their perspectives and ask questions about cannabis.
“I am thrilled Virginia Beach will be the site of the CCA’s first town hall,” said Sabrina Wooten, who was instrumental in organizing the event. “The event will be an opportunity for mutually-beneficial dialogue between the CCA and the Virginia Beach community on an important set of issues.”
“A key element of the CCA’s mission is to promote public health and safety through education and fostering public awareness,” added CCA Acting Head and Chief Officer for Regulation, Policy and External Affair Jeremy Preiss. “Sharing information on the public health and safety aspects of cannabis and listening to what the community has to say on these issues is vital to carrying out that mission.”
CCA Board member and Portsmouth-based attorney Michael Massie will also attend the town hall.
“We want to hear from the public and gain their perspective,” said Massie. “This town hall provides the perfect opportunity for us to meet and talk with members of the communities we’re tasked to serve.”
The town hall event is open to the public and will also stream live online. Those wishing to speak during the event are encouraged to sign up online. Speakers will be called upon during the town hall in the order they signed up. All speakers will have a three-minute time limit.
The Virginia Beach event is the first of a series of town halls the CCA will hold throughout the Commonwealth in the first part of 2023. The CCA will host a town hall in Roanoke on April 19 and another in Abingdon on April 20. Planning is underway for town halls in other regions of Virginia.
