Virginia Nurseries and the Virginia Department of Forestry promote native trees with discounts, a press release stated.
The Virginia Department of Forestry’s mission is the development of healthy and sustainable forest resources. The department oversees nearly 16 million actors of forestland, that provides employment to more than 108,000 Virginians in forestry, forest products and related industries, the press release stated.
Recently in a new initiative, Virginia DOF put out a call to nurseries for participation in a pilot program to promote native tree species, getting a response from Burke Nursery & Garden Centre (Burke), Woodstock Gardens (Woodstock) and Coastal Landscapes & Nursery (Virginia Beach).
The pilot program, titled ‘Throwing Shade’ is funded through state water quality improvement funds, and will see the DOF reimbursing participating nurseries for offering customer discounts on selected native species, the press release stated.
Customers purchasing qualifying trees of $50 value or more can enjoy a $25 discount as a part of the scheme, the press release stated.
Native species of trees and shrubs are well adapted to their natural environment, and thus are likely to thrive, as well as numerous offering numerous other benefits such as providing food and habitat for wildlife, especially important pollinators, the press release stated.
Native plants work well with their natural environment, can improve water quality, prevent soil erosion and are more beneficial to the ecosystem than ornamental species.
“Throwing Shade VA helps the Virginia Department of Forestry spread the word about the benefits of choosing natives while allowing us to measure our progress towards Virginia's water and Chesapeake Bay watershed goals,” said DOF Urban and Community Forestry Partnership Coordinator Molly O’Liddy in a press release.
“We are excited to work with these three partner nurseries, which, to our advantage, are located in different parts of the state. This will give us a good indication for the potential for a statewide program.”
Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation developed a list of native trees and shrubs which the DOF uses as a guide to determine eligible species. The list for your region can be found at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/natural-heritage/nativeplants#what
For more information on the pilot program participating nurseries you can visit:
- Burke Nursery & Garden Centre http://www.burkenursery.com/
- Woodstock Gardens www.woodstock-gardens.com
- Coastal Landscapes & Nursery http://www.coastallandscapesandnursery.com/
Or for more information on the DOF’s Urban and Community Forestry program visit
https://dof.virginia.gov/urban-community-forestry/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.