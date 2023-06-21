BROADWAY — Emily Jenkins grew up among the rolling farmland of Rockingham County and from the time she entered middle school, FFA has remained an important part of her life.
After graduating from Broadway High School in 2022, Jenkins was selected to serve as the Virginia State FFA president this past year. In between helping coordinate contests at the 97th Virginia FFA state convention, Jenkins was able to provide some beautifully spoken insight into her time as a member, her year of service and the week of convention.
Q: Where does your passion for agriculture come from?
A: "I was raised in a very rural area right outside of Broadway," Jenkins began. "My neighbors had a huge angus production farm and [my family] did a little bit of farming too and then I got into showing cattle. A few years later, I had a huge cattle herd and that's what my family does now. Agriculture has been an instrumental part of my life, especially once it brought me into 4-H and then FFA once I got to middle school. [Agriculture has followed me] from sixth grade through senior year and now that I'm done with high school I am able to continue that career and education in the agriculture industry. Being raised in such a rural area really brings you back and shows you what you have and everything you can be grateful for and then has given me the chance to be able to put that forward and try to better it."
Q: How would you describe your year as state president?
A: "I went into the interview process very headstrong and believing in myself," reflected Jenkins. "Once I got in there, though, it all went downhill. I thought to myself that there were 20 other candidates in the room that deserve this so much more than I do. They were all amazing, incredible people and I just knew that I didn't have a chance. Standing there, swaying back and forth with my teammates and hearing them slowly call off the names, I wasn't about myself in the moment. I was focusing on everyone else, looking down the line and side to side seeing who was going to be called next and once they got to [naming] the vice presidents I knew I really didn't have a chance [to be placed on the team]. When they called my name for president, I just stood there with my mouth open until one of the other candidates pushed me along and of course, that's when the ugly tears [of joy] started coming down. I remember standing on stage in awe that for the next year of my life, I would get to serve Virginia FFA and its members and be a part of something that has [proven to be] so instrumental in my life. It's unbelievable how this year has impacted me and how I've spent my year trying to impact members."
Q: Where does this year's convention theme "radiate" come from?
A: "When we had to pick our theme for the good will tour for FFA week," explained Jenkins, "we really tried to dig deep and find something that hadn't been used and was something that really quoted our team and so we used the word 'illuminate.' We wanted to illuminate the different qualities and characteristics of each and every member and chapter and ourselves as state officers. Then, we sat down and had to figure out what our convention theme was going to be and after a lot of talking about how to make it bounce off of our FFA week theme [we settled on 'radiate']. We finally figured out that 'radiate' would be such an amazing theme to use because we're together right now at Virginia Tech and we are all putting those skills and qualities together and everybody is so unique and diverse in so many different ways. We wanted to be able to bring those ideas together and radiate all of that. This week is about appreciating Virginia agriculture and Virginia FFA and its members."
Q: How does this convention compare to years past?
A: "This convention is a lot different just because of the fact that I'm a state officer now," Jenkins said. "I'm in a place that I never thought I would be. Years ago, I had a talk with one of my best friends about running for state office who replied that he wanted to run for state office too. We were going to make it a competition since only two people can run from each school and only one person from that school can serve on the state team. We had a lot of really strong competition with each other, but unfortunately he passed away about two and a half years ago and I really got down. Once it came time to run for state office I didn't want to anymore. [Lots of people from his family and my family and my advisors] encouraged me to run for him at least. I'm not in this for myself, although I've used this year to better myself. I've been in this role out of wanting to give to members the way past officers and advisors have given to me and being here this year, based off of my retiring address — which is about my friend who passed away — and based off of seeing the members has given me a different point of view. When you have a different point of view of something as significant in your life as state convention and Virginia FFA its really heartwarming and it hits you really hard in the soul."
Q: Why should people — particularly Rockingham County folks — continue to support Virginia FFA?
A: "Throughout my life, I may not have felt like I had a safe or special place to be or a close-knit group," Jenkins expressed, "but I have always found a home and friends and family in the FFA. I truly believe that this organization is one that changes lives. It takes your life and flips it upside down and shows you how to appreciate what you have. Everyone thinks the FFA is just about cows and plows, but its really not. No matter what your interest is, there is a spot for you and there are friendships to be made, networking to be done and a future to be had. Supporting Virginia FFA is one of the most amazing things that you could ever do whether its by donations or volunteering. The members see and appreciate what you are doing for them, they really do."
