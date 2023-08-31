Virginia General Assembly To Hold Special Session, Decide On Delayed State Budget

The Virginia General Assembly will be back in special session Sept. 6 to discuss amendments to the long-delayed state budget, ending a months-long stalemate and potentially bringing in additional funding for local school divisions.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin called the General Assembly back into session Tuesday, days after budget negotiators announced they reached an agreement on the amendments.
“To make Virginia more affordable for families and local businesses, we must deliver on our shared goals for more jobs, safer and healthier communities, greater workforce and educational opportunities, and much needed tax relief for Virginians,” Youngkin said in a press release. “Together, we can get the job done.”
A statement from the legislators that led budget negotiations, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Barry Knight and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Co-Chairs Janet Howell and George Barker, said the budget included “unprecedented investments in education, natural resources and behavioral health.”
“We also prioritzed investments in education at all levels to ensure that our students recover from pandemic learning loss and are workforce ready,” the statement said.
The statement also said the budget agreement includes a one-time tax rebate of $200 for individuals, $400 for joint filers, increases the standard deduction and brings back the tax holiday legislators forgot to reinstate.
Tax cuts and rebates were a point of contention for the budget agreements, with negotiators in the Senate, including Sen. Emmett Hanger, advocating for one-off rebates rather than recurring tax cuts, which Youngkin and House negotiators wanted.
The Washington Post reported Youngkin acknowledged he’d relented to the rebates instead of the tax cuts.
School divisions across the Commonwealth were particularly impacted by the delays — with an fiscal year that started July 1, many school systems had to pass budgets while being unsure if they would receive any additional funding on top of the two-year budget passed last year. The delay left roughly $3.6 billion in extra revenue on the table.
While Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County Public Schools said in June that the divisions were in a stable position without the amendments, the new agreement will likely bring additional funding for the school systems.
Harrisonburg City Chief Financial Officer Tracy Shaver said while it was good that the legislature came to a compromise, it was disappointing the agreement came as late as it did in the fiscal year. Shaver pointed out that this is the second year budget agreements came late, with last year’s budget coming in June, when schools were “on the runway,” getting ready to take off with funding.
“Every single school division in this Commonwealth is in the same predicament — that our planes are flying,” Shaver said. “It's too bad that they couldn't have come to this agreement six months ago. Our congressmen are elected to go to Richmond and work on behalf of their electorate. And unfortunately, they have not been able to get the job done in a timely basis the last two years.”
Shaver said local schools currently have no details of what’s in the budget. If the budget is passed by Youngkin next week, Shaver said the Virginia Department of Education will have 10 days to provide localities with how much the amendments change schools’ financial situation.
“I anticipate if the special session is on the sixth, that sometime later on in September, we will know specifically how it affects Harrisonburg City Public Schools,” Shaver said. “Right now I have no idea.”
Rockingham County Superintendent Larry Shifflett said the agreement was “wonderful news” and that he was anxious to see how much funding RCPS will receive.
“I've heard that there has been a commitment to give more money to public schools — K–12,” Shifflett said. “So [I’m] just really curious as to what those final numbers will be.”
Shifflett said RCPS hadn’t heard any details from local legislators on what the deal might be.
If the budget is passed next week, the school divisions will have some decisions and conversations to make on how to allocate any addition.
