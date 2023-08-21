CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia Hemp Coalition will be hosting an online webcast today, from 6 to 8 p.m. that includes an engaging agenda presented by co-hosts Leandra Duquette and Barbara Biddle that dive into the legislative climate, enforcement updates and efforts moving forward.
Topics of discussion include important VHC updates post-July 1, 2023, as well as a sneak peek into the upcoming Legislative Session 2024 by VHC president Jason Amatucci and hear valuable insights into Senator Aaron Rouse’s perspective on the Virginia hemp and cannabis industry and its potential legal recreational and retail market.
Other guest speakers to be featured include attorney Sam Johnston and representative of CannaWealth VA Lex Ellis.
Each of the presentations will be followed by a question and answer session in which attendees will have the opportunity to interact with industry professionals.
Registration for the virtual event can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/27xbfs4m.
Founded in 2012, VHC is a grassroots driven advocacy organization whose goal is to educate, inspire and rally Virginians to restore the free market for industrial hemp. More information about its work can be found online at www.vahemp.org.
