MOUNT CRAWFORD — An early summer mix of pleasant temperatures and rainfall in the Shenandoah Valley, followed by nearly two months of dry conditions, transformed into warm fall weather just in time for the 55th annual Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale Friday night and Saturday at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Thousands of avid salegoers donned recommended face masks for indoor activities as the sun cut sharply through the autumn haze and auction bids warmed into spirited bidding and buying.
This year’s sale raised a preliminary figure of $355,000 for the worldwide relief, service and peacebuilding program of the Mennonite Central Committee. Despite certain restrictions in fundraising brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s effort raised $333,931; final actual proceeds in 2019 totaled $381,033.
“Once all expense reports are finalized and additional funds come in, our total receipts will likely exceed the total funds raised this weekend,” said Dave Rush of Harrisonburg, chair of the relief sale. “We had a lot of activity and received positive comments about the online bidding and video available this year.”
Rush said there were winning bidders online from nine different states, adding: “One man won top bid on a wood crafted item while in a plane flying from Maine to the West Coast.”
Activities began Friday evening with a barbecued pork dinner, special music by a variety of local groups and genres, and the start of the live and silent auction that resumed Saturday morning and ran through early afternoon.
The annual auction of handmade quilts, wall hangings, knotted comforters, artwork and wooden handcrafted items accounted for $138,988 of the total funds raised.
An oak side table made and donated by Norman and Grace Lambert of North Carolina brought in $5,700. Other high-bid items included an anonymously donated copper applebutter kettle that went for $4,500; a 90-by-90-inch feed sack quilt made and donated by Mary Guntz of Vermont went for $4,100; a seven-drawer lingerie chest of maple and walnut made and donated by Dwight and Trella Kauffman sold for $3,200; a 101-by-117-inch mariner’s compass quilt donated by Friends of the Relief Sale went for $3,100; a 102-by-92-inch park plaza quilt by Evie King and Evie McPhee brought $3,000; and a 90-by-90-inch hunter’s star quilt pieced and machine-quilted by Lorraine Mooney and donated by Williamsburg Mennonite Church went for $3,000. There were 37 items that brought $1,000 or more; 23 of these were quilts.
Total funds raised from the annual “Our Coins Count” project was $16,052, with more funds expected to come in from area congregations, businesses and other groups. Coins and currency were collected in large water jugs for weeks, then the containers were brought to the sale for sorting and tabulating by employees of Park View Federal Credit Union. The funds will be evenly divided between MCC and Virginia Mennonite Missions to purchase classroom supplies for church-related schools in rural Zambia and family discipleship ministries in Latino congregations and scripture-based music ministries through Kids’ Klub programs in the U.S.
This year’s “special projects” offering raised $3,300 to be divided equally between two area organizations – a cold weather shelter in Waynesboro for homeless persons or at imminent risk of homelessness and to assist People Helping People, an ecumenical financial aid program supported by local faith communities.
Annually since 2017, a relief sale committee has promoted additional giving through a “S.O.S. (Sharing Our Surplus)” campaign spearheaded by local pastor, counselor and community advocate Harvey Yoder. A special table was again staffed by Everence financial volunteers during the sale for people to donate money to MCC’s work with refugees around the world. Yoder reported that approximately $40,000 came in for this initiative this year. A total of more than $150,000 has been raised through S.O.S. over the past five years.
A return of the popular donuts caused relief sale patrons of all ages to have glazed looks on their faces as Strite’s Donuts of Harrisonburg brought its donut-making operation on-site and sold some 6,000 confectionary delights.
Persons also formed long lines to purchase quantities of Brunswick stew, with 165 gallons made in vats on the fairground premises by members of Springdale Mennonite Church in Augusta County.
Other homemade food items on display around the fairgrounds included baked goods, 1,200 barbecued chicken halves, cider, fresh produce, kettle-cooked potato chips and international fare including Indian food and lamb.
Rush, in his 12th year as relief sale chair, is enthused over this year’s fundraising effort.
“It was good to be back [at the relief sale],” Rush said. “We had beautiful weather and fun together. A huge ‘thank you’ to the many volunteers who gave their time and energy to make this event possible. Also, many thanks to the donors and buyers, and for a cooperative spirit expressed by those who wore masks indoors,” he added. “Every year it brings me much joy to see us all work together to raise money for MCC in the name of Christ.”
MCC, based in Akron, Pa., is a worldwide ministry of Anabaptist churches that leads natural disaster relief efforts, community development and peace work in more than 50 countries. The first Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale took place Sept. 30, 1967, on the farm of Paul Wenger in Augusta County. The event moved to Augusta Expoland in 1974 and has been held at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds the first weekend in October since 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.