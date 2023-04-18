The Virginia Quilt Museum and Green Hummingbird Fair Trade are partnering in an effort to broaden their reach while offering savings opportunities to the community, according to a press release.
Throughout April and May, when customers show a copy of their receipt from the Virginia Quilt Museum at Green Hummingbird Fair Trade, they will receive 10% off a purchase. Likewise, by showing a Green Hummingbird Fair Trade receipt at the Virginia Quilt Museum, museum goers will receive $1 off the cost of admission.
The Virginia Quilt Museum cultivates and preserves the quilting arts in Virginia by promoting a unique blend of art and cultural heritage. With three floors of gallery space, the museum celebrates the beauty of quilts through exhibitions that change at least three times a year. Historical, modern, art and traditional quilts are featured simultaneously, allowing visitors the opportunity to explore the variety of styles, techniques, themes and artistry found in quilts.
“Across the street from VQM, Green Hummingbird Fair Trade offers a unique shopping experience with a selection of clothing made by artisans who are paid a fair wage for their work,” a press release stated. “A press release from Green Hummingbird Fair Trade’s products provide the local community with unique clothing that tells a story while working to prevent the spread of ‘fast fashion’ practices that threaten the livelihoods of artisans around the world.”
The Virginia Quilt Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and throughout April and May, it will feature a small display of items from Green Hummingbird Fair Trade at the Museum.
Green Hummingbird Fair Trade is open at its Harrisonburg location Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Green Hummingbird Fair Trade is also open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their location within the Dayton Market, which is located next door to Patchwork Plus, the largest quilting store in Virginia.
More information on Virginia Quilt Museum — including details on other on-site and virtual events happening this spring and summer — can be found online at vaquiltmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.