WOODSTOCK — Shenandoah County’s transit system, Shen Go, has “touched and improved lives,” according to Susan Newbrough, transit manager for Virginia Regional Transit.
Speaking to the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon, Newbrough said Shen Go has been “a big success for your residents.”
Shen Go, which is operated by Virginia Regional Transit, covers 34 miles between Strasburg and New Market, with two buses running from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anyone can ride after paying the $1 fare fee.
Stops include Walmart in Woodstock, the Old Mill in Edinburg, Food Lion in both Strasburg and Woodstock, local libraries, government offices, post offices and medical facilities.
“Linking community members to medical appointments, retail, points of interest and general day-to-day essential services requires an available and ready transport service,” Newbrough’s presentation said. “Today, riders can be older residents who can no longer drive, long term or short term disabled persons, adolescents, stay-at-home parents with one car, persons who lack a vehicle and visitors or tourists.”
Ridership data showed that 454 passengers used the service in October, Shen Go’s first month of operation. Ridership increased to 540 in November and to 778 in December. It dropped to 690 in January, largely due to harsher weather conditions, Newbrough said.
“For the first month of a brand-new service, (454 passengers) is impressive. And it’s continued to climb,” Newbrough said. “I’m sure leading into February and March, that service is going to rebound back up and go above what we’ve got.”
Newbrough also broke down ridership data by splitting up the north and south routes, which both begin in Woodstock and are about a two-hour loop.
The north route had significantly more riders, with 285 in October, 367 in November, 553 in December and 446 in January. Meanwhile, the south route had 169 riders in October, 173 in November, 225 in December and 244 in January.
Newbrough said areas surrounding the north route have a larger population than the south, but when overall ridership dropped in January, she was encouraged ridership on the south route increased.
“They’re learning a little more, and we’re finding different areas that we need to get them to,” she said.
Newbrough said there’s a possibility that stops will be added and removed as needed as the transit ridership continues to grow. She said that data is “constantly” evaluated and tweaked to provide the best service.
The fact that U.S. 11 runs through the towns of Shenandoah County has helped make the transit authority thrive and allows for plenty of safe places to pull off and pick up customers along the way, Newbrough and supervisors agreed.
Supervisors also agreed that they should be able to see a direct correlation between ridership and an increase in dollars spent at local establishments.
“I’m interested and very excited to see what the first summer will bring with tourists,” Newbrough said. “It’ll be an exciting time.”
On top of ridership seeing success, Newbrough also said bus drivers have been hard at work to make things run smoothly.
“We have not missed a day of service due to lack of drivers,” she said. “In Virginia Regional Transit, in all the areas that we provide service for in Virginia, we have not missed a day of service due to lack of drivers. That’s our goal, to be continuously providing that service that is needed.”
Newbrough said all of Shen Go’s drivers and dispatch workers are local.
She told a few stories about what some have said about Shen Go. One personal account came from a woman who hadn’t left Strasburg since last March but was finally able to do so with the transit service.
Another person called the service “the single most common sense oriented public transportation I think I’ve ever seen in all my 30 years of riding public transit.”
The service is currently funded through a grant. If the county wants the service to continue, it must allocate funds in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. It could cost the county around $65,000 for a year of service.
Newbrough said the fact that Shenandoah County has seen success initiating a transit system during the pandemic, when ridership was down statewide, has been “phenomenal” and shows the need for a transit.
“There are other counties watching to see how this is done,” Phil Thompson, Director of Operations for Virginia Regional Transit, said.
