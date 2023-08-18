Virginia remained a sellers’ market from March through June, according to the May and June 2023 Virginia Home Sales Reports released by the Virginia Association of Realtors. The period saw reduced sales statewide, according to the reports.
“It remains a sellers' market here in the commonwealth,” said Katrina Smith, 2023 president of the association in the May release. “While homes are taking about a week longer to sell, on average, compared to this time last year, most sellers are still getting more than asking price for their home.”
Total sales for March through June were down in the Commonwealth, reaching levels similar to those seen in 2015. The statewide median sales price was up nearly $9,000 from last year, reaching $410,000 in may, and $411,000 in june.
Home inventory across the Commonwealth also decreased in May, according to the release. At the end of the month, there were 15,441 listings on the market statewide – 8.5 percent less than May of last year. New listings in June were 25 percent lower than a year prior, with only 12,135 homes put on the market, making this the lowest June level in more than a decade, according to the June report.
Bernard Hamann, co-owner of Harrisonburg-based Rocktown Realty, said there has been little change in the market since the report was compiled.
Hamann said there are “no questions about” whether it remains a sellers’ market. “There’s just very few houses that are being sold because most people have mortgages that are half of what new mortgages would be. New homes are certainly coming up, but not enough to meet with the demand that’s being generated by other people not listing homes.”
Ryan Price, Virginia Realtors Association’s chief economist, was able to shed some light on what defines a buyers’ or sellers’ market.
“There’s less than two months of supply in Virginia’s housing market,” said Price. “Once it gets into five, six, seven months’ of supply it becomes a buyers’ market. We’re nowhere near that level.”
June saw less than 11,000 homes listed in Virginia – a 17.5 percent decrease from a year prior, according to the June report.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac announced that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has reached a 20-year high on Thursday, with rates reaching 7.09 percent – the highest since they reached 7.18 percent in March 2002, according to rates compiled by the company.
Markets in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are “very similar” to markets in the rest of the Commonwealth, Hamann explained, adding that this is part of a larger national trend.
“In the short term, I don’t see anything changing,” said Hamann. “Existing homes are in the same situation where mortgage rates were so low for so long. It’s not like it’s a blip. Unless mortgage rates significantly went down next year, what are homeowners going to do?"
Price confirmed that while relief will eventually come for buyers, they shouldn’t expect it anytime soon.
“It’s going to be tough for buyers for some time,” said Price. “The inventory shortage is not something that’s going to go away quickly. The only relief that I could see happening is, interest rates are generally expected to be trending down in the long term. So while they will stay high in the short term, in the long term, they are expected to trend down. But otherwise it’s going to remain tough for buyers until the end of this year at least, and next year for sure.”
Virginia Realtors Association’s July 2023 Virginia Home Sales Report will be available on Monday, according to Price.
For more information, visit https://virginiarealtors.org/.
