A conservation effort in Virginia is turning 87 this month.
On Saturday, Virginia State Parks will celebrate the anniversary of its founding in 1936, according to a press release.
There will be special events at state parks across the commonwealth providing more information about the history of the parks and the state park system, the release said, as part of Virginia State Parks History and Culture Day.
The Virginia State Park system has 41 parks today. When it began in 1936, there were six parks, the release said.
The nearest Virginia State Parks are Seven Bends State Park, in Woodstock and Raymond R. "Andy" Guest, Jr. Shenandoah River State Park, in Bentonville, according to the Virginia State Parks website.
To see a full listing of Virginia State Park events, visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.