RICHMOND – The Virginia State Parks system will host more than 40 events Saturday, April 22, in recognition of Earth Day, Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation stated in a release.
This year’s theme, "Invest in Our Planet,"the release stated, highlights the importance of dedicating time, resources and energy to understand the critical environmental issues the Earth faces and working together to mitigate the impact of climate change on communities.
There will be an Earth Day event at one of the 41 state parks across Virginia, where volunteers can participate. Activities include habitat and crafting workshops, nature journaling, hiking and bird watching, will be offered.
There is also a long list of service projects scheduled for Earth Day, including invasive plant removal at Seven Bends State Park, the release stated.
“The importance of invasive species control cannot be understated. Their presence undermines natural plant communities and changes the landscape by impacting native ecology. Invasives displace native communities and have long-lasting effects on the immediate and surrounding area,” said Seven Bends State Park Manager Dustin Haymaker. “Volunteering for invasive removal events can have a profound and long-lasting impact that helps maintain a healthy and native environment for future generations to enjoy.”
Other service projects at state parks include beach, river and trail cleanups, and tree and wildflower planting.
For more information, go to the Earth Day events page at www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/earthday.
