RICHMOND — Earlier this week, Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Tourism Corporation announced that the Commonwealth's tourism industry generated $30.3 billion in visitor spending in 2022 — an increase of 20.3% from 2021.
For an even greater perspective, Youngkin points out that those numbers exceed pre-pandemic 2019 levels by 4.4%.
According to data shared by the VTC, travelers spent $83 million per day in Virginia last year — up from $69 million in 2021. Virginia visitors directly drove nearly $2.2 billion in state and local tax revenues and overnight visitation to Virginia increased by 10% to 42.2 million visitors.
"Travel and tourism play an essential role in Virginia’s economy," Youngkin said. "Reviving our tourism industry was a crucial goal to our economic recovery and our focused efforts on employment and business growth has proven to be successful for the Commonwealth."
Virginia is uniquely positioned geographically and is within a day’s drive from nearly half of the U.S. population. As road trips boomed, many Virginia regions — including the Shenandoah Valley — were able to reap the benefits of increased travel with recreation and food and beverage taking the lead within the tourism sector.
"By reaching more travelers in new markets, Virginia continues to raise awareness and consideration as a premier travel destination," said Rita McClenny — President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. "This awareness results in increased bookings and arrivals, which translates to increased visitor spending across the state."
Virginia Tourism Corporation receives its annual economic impact data from Tourism Economics, in partnership with the U.S. Travel Association. The information is based on domestic visitor spending (travelers from within the United States) from per-person trips taken 50 miles or more away from home.
Detailed economic impact data is available at vatc.org/research/economicimpact.
