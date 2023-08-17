Volunteer Fire Hose Company Four, which serves Rockingham County, must vacate Station Four on East Rock Street in Harrisonburg by Sept. 1.
A letter with a notice to vacate the station was sent to the volunteer company by Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Matt Tobia on March 24. The decision was supported by city council at their regular meeting on June 27.
“We are currently not being dispatched into the city at all from the Rock Street station, even though we’re still in there,” said Libby Clark, board president of the volunteer company. “We are in the process of packing up and moving our belongings.”
Clark also said that, before the notice was given on March 24, Tobia told Hose Company Four that Station Four would be demolished and rebuilt “in about three years.”
Hose Company Four has been operating for 133 years, according to Clark, and has operated out of Station 4 alongside HFD for decades.
The volunteer company will relocate one engine to Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Department Station 10, according to Clark.
“But we do not have any sleeping quarters there,” Clark explained. “So volunteers will still have to respond from home to the station, unless they’re at the station just hanging out.”
While the volunteer company will be meeting on Monday to discuss its options, Clark said it currently lacks the funds to build a new station.
“Even when we were given notice in March, that’s just five months,” Clark explained, “and you can’t build a station in five months. We need to figure out what our options are. We don’t know where we’re going to go and what we’re going to do.”
The company also hosted its summer bash and car show fundraiser on Saturday. More than 100 cars participated, according to Clark.
“It was excellent,” said Clark. “Absolutely excellent. We had a ton of support.”
Planning for the fundraiser began in January, before the company received the notice to vacate, according to Clark.
Clark also said the company will continue operating out of Station 41 on Port Republic Road.
For more information, visit http://www.hosecompany4.com/.
