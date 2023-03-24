A group of local volunteers kicked off the spring season by planting over 300 trees on James Madison University’s campus Wednesday afternoon, and they couldn’t have picked a better day for it.
JMU partnered with Harrisonburg Public Works Department to organize a tree planting event on campus Wednesday, in balmy 70 degree weather. About 180 JMU students, faculty and staff, along with a handful of community members, volunteered at 11 a.m. to plant 320 native tree species along a stream on the East Campus Hillside of JMU’s campus.
The trees were purchased with a $30,000 Virginia Trees For Clean Water grant through the Virginia Department of Forestry, according to Keith Thomas, Harrisonburg Public Works sustainability and environmental manager.
Volunteers planted about 1.1 acres of trees along the stream to create a riparian buffer to help minimize erosion, filter out some nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, and help keep organisms healthy, Thomas said.
Since rain falls at approximately 20 miles per hour, foliage cover intercepts and lessens the impact of rain onto soil, Thomas said. This helps prevent erosion.
Foliage cover also shades and cools the water, which helps critters living in the stream. Cooler water can hold more dissolved oxygen, which all animals with gills need to breathe. The trees will also help local pollinators, like bees. Fallen leaves and debris also create habitat for animals, Thomas added.
Joel Kurien, a freshman at JMU, volunteered Wednesday after hearing about the event in one of his classes. Kurien said he used to garden with his mom when he was younger, so he thought he would try his hand at planting trees.
August Stam, also a freshman at JMU, volunteered Wednesday to earn community service points for the JMU Fencing Club, which he is a part of.
“This was a great way to get it done,” Stam said.
Amy Goodall, a professor at JMU, brought out her students from a biogeography class.
“Right now in our class, we’re talking about corridors for wildlife,” she said.
Once the trees are planted, the buffer will serve as part of the city’s pollinator corridor, which consists of areas across the city with flora that attract pollinator species.
Canopy coverage is especially important in urban areas, said Wes Runion, Harrisonburg Public Works stream health coordinator.
The amount of impervious surfaces in urbanized areas, such as roads, buildings and parking lots, cause a large volume of runoff during storms, Runion said.
The stream eventually runs into Purcell Park and Blacks Run stream, said Jeremy Harold, Harrisonburg Public Works greenspace manager.
“This is helping the headwaters of Blacks Run, [to] clean the water before it gets there,” Harold said.
Volunteers helped plant trees as a buffer along the other side of the stream last October, Harold said.
In 2018, the city conducted a tree canopy study that showed Harrisonburg had about 26% canopy coverage, Harold said. That’s around the national average but low for the East Coast, he said. Since that study, the city has taken down around 1,500 ash trees, because they’ve been destroyed by the Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive, wood-boring beetle. Harold said the city plans to conduct another canopy study next year to evaluate where it’s at now.
Three JMU students, Anessa Morillo, junior, Gabe Sides, freshman, and Molly Kirkland, sophomore, loosened up a root ball and wiggled their tree into a hole, as groups of volunteers surrounded them and did the same.
“We were talking about how we’re excited to be able to look at these trees when we’re walking to class everyday and know that we planted them,” Kirkland said.
