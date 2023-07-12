WINCHESTER — Two animal welfare agencies teamed with the Winchester Area SPCA over the weekend to make major strides toward reducing the local population of feral cats.
Homeward Trails Animal Rescue of Arlington and the Community Cat Alliance of Winchester, in partnership with the local SPCA, rounded up dozens of cats living in the wild — commonly referred to as community cats — and had them neutered or spayed before returning them to their colonies.
Throughout the Winchester area, there are dozens of individuals who take it upon themselves to care for cat colonies that are near their homes. Their primary goal is to keep the cats fed and as healthy as possible without forcing them to live inside, which in most cases is traumatic for the animals because they've never done it before. Trap-neuter-release (TNR) efforts such as the one held over the weekend further improve the health of cats because the females can no longer be overbred and the males become less willing to fight with each other.
"It modifies their behavior," said Robin Burton, community cat director for Homeward Trails Animal Rescue. "They don't have to fight anymore. They want to retire and be lazy."
Terri Shirnia, president of the Community Cat Alliance, said she asked Homeward Trails to help with the weekend's large-scale TNR effort because the local population of community cats is exploding.
"We average three volunteer trappers and we've exhausted them this year," Shirnia said. "We've been killing ourselves."
The alliance's lead trapper, Robin Richey, said that from Jan. 1 through May 31, her team captured, desexed and returned more than 550 community cats in and around Winchester, "which is a record."
Burton said Homeward Trails offers its services to localities like Winchester that are struggling to manage the number of cats living in the wild.
"We come into these communities with little or no resources and empower them," Burton said, explaining how Homeward Trails gives local rescue agencies like the Community Cat Alliance the tools, organization and oversight needed for a successful collection effort. "We come in and we show them how to put on these large clinics, and we recruit folks in the community [to volunteer their assistance]."
The Community Cat Alliance and Homeward Trails set a goal of 80 cats for this weekend's TNR project, Burton said, because that's how many surgeries the clinic being utilized can accommodate.
"But I know if we have a few extra — say, 90 — they can do that," Burton said.
The surgeries are expected to cost around $8,000 and are being paid for by the nonprofit Community Cat Alliance.
"We have to beg for money," Shirnia said. "We also run raffles, we had a yard sale last year, we write grant applications. ... We get no money from the city, from the state, from any government agency."
The trapping of the community cats began Friday night and continued through Sunday. Once captured, the felines were held in the Winchester Area SPCA's admission center at 115 Featherbed Lane, where they were fed and pampered.
At around 6 a.m. Monday, the cats were placed into animal carriers and driven in two vans to Paw Prints Animal Hospital in Waldorf, Maryland, where they were desexed and vaccinated for rabies and distemper. Each cat also had the tip removed from one ear to signify that he or she has already been spayed or neutered.
Burton said the cats were expected to be ready to return to Winchester by late afternoon Monday, at which time they were to be taken back to the SPCA's admission center.
"They'll still be waking up," Burton said. "By the time they get back here, probably about 8:30 [p.m.], a crew will be waiting."
Those volunteers were tasked with feeding the cats and keeping a close eye on them to ensure none of the animals needed further medical attention.
On Tuesday morning, Burton said, volunteers will again check on the cats' health. If any of the felines need further treatment, they'll get it. The rest will be returned to their colonies throughout the Winchester area, where they'll be fed by the people who have been caring for them in the wild.
Once the cats are back home, Burton said Homeward Trails will pack up its gear and move on to the next community in need of its services.
"On July 20th, we'll be heading to Buchanan County down near the border of Kentucky and doing a hundred cats," she said, adding that Homeward Trails averages about two TNR projects per month.
As for the cats rounded up this weekend, Shirnia said they'll serve as testaments to the success of TNR programs.
"You come back in three months and you'll see the difference," she said. "They're healthier, they're filled out, there are no more kittens being born that are sick and dying, there are no more cats accumulating. If I never saw another cat that I had to trap, I'd be happy."
The Community Cat Alliance is currently seeking volunteers and donations to continue its mission. To learn more about the nonprofit and ways to assist, visit communitycatalliance.org.
For information about Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, go to homewardtrails.org. Details regarding the Winchester Area SPCA can be found at winchesterspca.org.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.