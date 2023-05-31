Volunteers, Staff Tie Retirement Community In Art Show's Twentieth Year

Lucille Schiefer has been to over 40 countries. She has been to every continent except Antartica.
And all along the way, this resident of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community picked up art — dolls, bells, things that she liked.
"I’m very interested in most anything that goes on around here, since this is my home,” Schiefer said, a volunteer docent in an art show currently on display at VMRC. “I think art is a way to travel, to really experience other places.”
Around 90 pieces of art traveled from all over the country to Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community for its annual juried art show. The first exhibit was held in 2004 — 20 years ago this year. The show is put on by a corps of volunteers and staff at VMRC and is supposed to enhance the way of life for VMRC residents and the broader community, organizers said. It features art in different media.
“I think in its early years this was mostly a Shenandoah Valley event,” said David Shombert, director of the show. “We’re just spreading that community forward. A lot more people are aware of us than in the past.”
Kathleen Johnston is an artist from Harrisonburg. She uses lines and color to represent “relationships.” She likes architectural forms and maps, she said. Johnston’s work was on display in May at Smith House Galleries. Her show was called “Multiple Perspectives.”
“I think about conflict and how to get along and I think about the color theory, how that plays into that — kind of giving depth to those relationships and those complications,” Johnston said. “I’m using colors and shapes to provide perspectives.”
Johnston pointed out her sole piece in the show, “In the Night,” a sizable abstract oil hung at the far end of the gallery. It could be considered a landscape of sorts, but Johnston said everyone should see something a little bit different in the composition. Dark lines of varying thickness connect different shapes, grouped by color, that resemble buildings, trees, mountains or the moon.
“I think that our lives are like that and our communities are like that,” Johnston said. “We kind of overlap and we have lots of similarities, but then there are differences. The lines divide and then they also group. All that is kind of going through my mind.”
Johnston said she got to the area through James Madison University, where she studied art. She then became a teacher — kindergarten at one point but mostly art. Now she works full-time as an artist. Johnston had two pieces in last year's show and, before that, would come and see the show.
Johnston is just one local artist whose work is on display in the exhibition. “Flying Saucer,” is a turned wood piece by Harrisonburg artist Floyd Johnston; Carol Brunk, a staff member of VMRC, created “Mandala,” an acrylic on wood piece with mirrored elements, for the show. Janet Marshman, of Harrisonburg, created “Shroom,” a glasswork piece. Laura Thompson, of Harrisonburg created a mixed media piece called, “Exalted.” Ann Baker, of Harrisonburg, created “Amaryllis Trio,” a watercolor.
There were artists from Staunton, Grottoes, Mount Jackson, Charlottesville, the Newport News area and West Virginia. Ainsley Bloomfield, of Grottoes, created the interesting “Moon Madness,” an ink and watercolor piece. A fun portrait called “Hamish of Glencoe,” is by B.J. Dickhue, of Mount Jackson.
The show also includes photography, scroll paper art, an assemblage doll — to Schiefer’s delight — a stained glass lamp in the shape of moth’s wings; hyper realistic drawings of vibrant fauna. Some works came from other states, as far as Utah.
Most of the works are for sale. Many pieces — including Johnston’s — already have red tags on them, meaning they have been purchased.
Schiefer is one of over 40 people who volunteer as docents during the show — studying the pieces, answering people’s questions as they mulled back and forth in the busy, brightly-windowed hallway of the Park Gables building, where the show is installed.
The 40 volunteers are complemented by a team of 10 Art Committee members like Ann Sebrell, a resident of VMRC who got a special feeling the first time she ever set foot on its campus.
Wearing a big, wide-brimmed hat to shield herself from the sunlight streaming into the Park Gables atrium from a skylight, Sebrell stood chatting by the base of a grand staircase that leads to a dining room.
Sebrell has been involved with the show for 13 years, creating much of the publicity materials — flyers, signs, anything printed — and driving everywhere within a 60-mile radius to deliver flyers and spread the word with her husband Ralph, who volunteers as a docent for the show each year.
“When we first looked at VMRC, the show was on and we loved it,” Sebrell said, having moved in 2008. “The next time we came, it was to look at the apartment and the show was on. So we got involved.”
The show gives out lots of awards to the contestants each year. Best in show is the top award. There are prizes for each division, multiple popular choice awards and several honorable mentions, Shombert said.
“Speaking as an artist, I want people to see my work,” said Shombert, a VMRC resident who does wood-turning. “Part of it is sales. VMRC does not take a commission. It’s customary now for an exhibition that’s this big and this well-known to take a commission.”
This year, there is a new professional development award, which is grant money for the winning artist to help pay to attend a convention, take a class or improve on their skills in another way.
“I know how much it can mean,” Shombert said. “Most of the ones that won the award this year are young artists. They’re trying to make a living doing this, which is hard.”
The professional development award is thanks to new corporate sponsorships secured by the VMRC Foundation, the nonprofit arm of VMRC. It helps provide financial aid to some residents, along with fostering community and culture, according to Abena Foreman-Trice, VMRC’s associate director of brand strategy.
“[It’s a way] to really draw people out and keep them engaged with their own gifts, their own talents and their own potential,” Foreman-Trice said. “This is a community that is connected to art, the visual arts and convening people around that.”
The prizes used to be funded by donations from VMRC residents, but this year, the foundation raised around $9,500 in corporate sponsorship for the art show, said Les Helmuth, executive director of the VMRC Foundation.
“We have always had a great relationship with [the show,] but we have not been as active until this year to secure the sponsorships,” Helmuth said. “I think it enhances the exhibition experience because it allows the director and these folks to use those funds where they need most.”
The awards will be announced on Sunday during a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Shombert said he will announce the winners around 3 p.m. in the upstairs dining area. The show will also be open during First Fridays of the Valley this week.
The show was installed over Memorial Day weekend and will remain on display in Park Gables in June during Park Gables’ hours. A virtual version of the gallery will be published online, Foreman-Trice said.
“It’s different. There’s other people who chose [to live] here because of the art show,” Sebrell said. “[Volunteering] gave me a chance to meet people from all over campus.”
