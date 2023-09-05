BRIDGEWATER — Valley Program for Aging Services announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28, that it would be expanding its caregiver respite services into southern Rockingham and northern Augusta counties this fall by offering a new respite care class to Bridgewater College students.
VPAS has been serving older adults and their families by acting as a community resource — offering aging information and referral services, Medicare counseling, senior transportation, recreational programming, meal delivery and caregiver support for almost 50 years. The organization's Intergenerational Respite Care Program was created within the latter half as a way to offer both relief to caregivers and a unique opportunity for students.
IRCP started as a partnership with James Madison University under the name Caregivers Community Network. A press release from VPAS stated that CCN won a $3,000 second place "Best Practices" award from the Commonwealth Council on Aging in 2018 and has thrived throughout the Harrisonburg campus ever since.
Enrolled students make weekly two hour visits in teams of two to provide social interaction with the care recipient while the caregiver takes a much needed break for appointments, errands, or personal care. At JMU, students enroll in either a one or two credit course and participate in the program as their capstone project. While many of them are working toward a degree in gerontology or a similar study, the classes are electives and therefore open to any major.
Kathy Guisewite has been working with VPAS for six years in addition to teaching classes and overseeing the IRCP at both JMU and now Bridgewater college.
"I share with my students how this job brings me so much joy," Guisewite said, "and I meet amazing people at colleges and in the community — people who are facing hard situations with resiliency and grace. I'm teaching, running programs and working with families."
BC will be offering the IRCP for the first time through a three credit class that focuses on human development and aging and a single credit lab. There are currently 11 students enrolled in the program at BC and Guisewite is "over the moon" excited that the school has given VPAS valuable class time to enable it to reach a larger population.
The class has met twice this school year and students have already been introduced to the ins and outs of the program, taken a Dementia Friends training and heard from guest speaker Sharon Deboever — who also works for VPAS.
"We have wanted to expand our program since I've been doing this program," Guisewite explained. "We did one summer at Eastern Mennonite University with nursing students — and they loved it."
Guisewite noted that colleges typically have a hard time matching IRCP with its curriculum, but BC was "wise" to seek permission to tack a lab credit onto an existing class. The course will only be offered to students during the fall semester in comparison to JMU where it runs both semesters.
From a personal perspective, seeing this program up and running at BC is a little bit sweeter to Guisewite since she recalled spending many days as a little girl on campus alongside her father during his time as a professor.
"I really can't believe that I'm doing this," Guisewite said. "I just lost my father in November to Alzheimer's disease and I never dreamed that I would be following in his footsteps. I really am praying that I will do proud by my dad and do a good job in this role."
Melanie Pick — a current senior at BC — is one of Guisewite's students who is equally looking forward to the new program.
Even though Pick grew up in Maryland and made her way to Bridgewater to play basketball, she found the right next steps when she started working as a CNA at Bridgewater Retirement Community and pivoted her study toward a career in nursing. Pick explained that she joined the first IRCP class this fall because it was a required credit for her concentration, but that doesn't dim her excitement for the semester.
"I think I will learn to appreciate my residents and appreciate the little things a lot more," Pick said. "Even outside of working with the elderly, I think it will just make me a better person. This is everybody's first time going through life and we all need a little help sometimes."
As for her peers and future students, Pick believes that regularly meeting with an older adult will help break the stigma of connecting with older people and according to Guisewite, the program is a "win" all the way around.
"This program was established almost 25 years ago by Dr. Merle Mast," Guisewite remarked, "and she did a research study with caregivers to find out what their greatest need was and that need was respite. They need a break."
Family caregivers devote much of their time to a loved one in need of care because of their love for them and statistics have shown that older adult caregivers often pass way before their loved one, Guisewite said. The heart of the respite care program is "stepping in so the caregiver can step out."
In addition to benefits for caregivers, recipients enjoy meeting and spending time with the young people who bring fun activities and ears to listen to treasured memories while the young people gain indispensable life experience in working with older adults.
"The older adult population is expanding in big ways," Guisewite mentioned. "It doesn't matter what career path you're on, you're going to be encountering older adults so to have those tools to be able to understand people with hearing loss, vision concerns, or mobility concerns or to be more welcoming to people living with dementia [is priceless]."
In addition to expanding its respite care network, VPAS will also be partnering with BC students to lead Opening Minds Through Art — a national arts program for those living with dementia and other health concerns — sessions on select Wednesdays this October and November.
IRCP visits are starting the first week in September and VPAS is still accepting family applications. To learn more about the respite care program or other volunteer opportunities, contact Guisewite at 540-471-5633 or by emailing kathy@vpas.info.
