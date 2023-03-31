WAYNESBORO — The Board of Directors of Valley Program for Aging Services(VPAS) has appointed Beth Bland to succeed Jeri Schaff as the organization’s executive director.
Schaff, after serving VPAS for 19 years, announced her retirement in January 2023 to become effective later this year, after a smooth transition process. During the transition period Bland will work as executive director designate under Schaff.
Bland joined VPAS in 2012 as director of senior services for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, overseeing all in-home and community based services for the region. Her position was expanded to include director of development in 2016, with the added responsibilities of overseeing all of the organization’s development, marketing and communication activities. She is passionate about issues related to aging well and strives to keep the community knowledgeable on relevant information through her community outreach activities.
Prior to joining VPAS, Bland held leadership positions at Rockingham Memorial Hospital (now Sentara) and United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
"Beth brings a wealth of expertise in nonprofit management to her new role at VPAS, a talent for building strong teams and, perhaps most importantly, a passion for creating communities where everyone can age well. As VPAS moves into its 50th year of service in the valley, we are excited to have her at the helm," states Deborah Bundy-Carpenter, VPAS board chair. “I look forward to working with VPAS staff and partnering with other community organizations to continue to evolve VPAS into an organization that provides meaningful, relevant,and innovative programs that meet the varied needs and interests of older adults and their caregivers,” said Bland.
To learn more about VPAS programs, visit vpas.infoor call 800-868-8727.
