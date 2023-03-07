Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday at 10:05 p.m. along Cemetery Road, just west of Gunn Lane in Shenandoah County.
A 2014 Toyota Tundra ran off the right side of the road and collided with a tree while traveling east on Cemetery Road.
The driver, Andrew White, 41, of Winchester, died at the scene due to his injuries from the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.