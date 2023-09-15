WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Treasurer’s Office keeps chipping away at collecting nearly $3.5 million in unpaid property taxes.
Treasurer Jamie Spiker presented her office’s annual report on collections and delinquent accounts to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Chair Vicki L. Cook, Vice Chair Cheryl L. Cullers and supervisors Jerome K. “Jay” Butler, Walter J. “Walt” Mabe and Delores R. Oates attended the work session.
The report shows $1,925,939 in unpaid personal property tax bills. Delinquent real estate tax bills total approximately $1.5 million.
The office reports collection rates as of June 30 of 95.06% for personal property and 99.7% for real estate, Spiker said.
But the treasurer’s office has a limited amount of time to try to collect delinquent real estate tax bills and less still for personal property taxes. State code allows the county to keep 20 years of delinquent tax bills for real estate and five years of unpaid personal property tax bills. The county must purge delinquent bills after 20 years, Spiker said.
“For personal property, we only have five years, which doesn’t give us a whole lot of time to try to collect this, especially if the people move out of state or if they work in a different state or don’t own any vehicles — depending on how we are trying to collect it, if they are not tied to Virginia it’s a little difficult for us to go after them,” Spiker said.
Collection rates peak at 99.95% for the years 2003-2006 then start to decrease to, or hover around 99.87%-99.83%. The county saw collections drop from 99.41% in 2020 to 99.02% in 2021 and then to 98.47%.
TACS and Pond Law also collect delinquent taxes for the county, in some cases through property auctions.
“I do feel like there could be more from (Pond’s) office, but TACS is doing an excellent job ...” Spiker said.
In an effort to collect delinquent personal property taxes, the office can withhold owed money from state refunds, use bank liens, garnish wages and impose DMV stops.
The Board of Supervisors has approved the creation of a new position in the Treasurer’s Office to handle delinquent tax collections. The position allows the office to collect more unpaid taxes through more tools, and to work with the Sheriff’s Office to take possession of vehicles whose owners owe money to the county. Owners must pay their delinquent tax bills or the county will auction off the vehicles to recoup money owed.
The office can set up payment plans with taxpayers to recoup unpaid bills, Spiker said.
“We don’t want to take anybody’s full paycheck 'cause they have to live, too,” Spiker said.
Cook thanked Spiker for cutting the delinquent tax amounts from more than $2 million last year to below $2 million this year.
“We’re chippin’ away,” Spiker said.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
