WARREN COUNTY — At the peak of last week’s heat wave, Warren County’s Office of Emergency Management opened a handful of cooling centers for area residents.
Brian Foley, deputy emergency manager, said that the county opened the cooling centers for the first time during the end of July heat wave.
Samuels Public Library, the Warren County Community Center, the Warren County Public Safety Community Room, the Warren County Senior Center, and the splash pad near Fantasyland Park were offered as places for individuals to go for a temporary escape from extreme temperatures. The indoor spaces served as a place to rest in an air-conditioned room with access to water to help prevent heat-related injuries or illness, Foley said, noting that the buildings were open during normal business hours Thursday through Saturday.
Foley said that the centers were opened in response to forecasts from the National Weather Service, which called for temperatures to be in the mid- to upper-90s with heat indices around 103-108 Thursday through Saturday.
“These high temperatures, with high humidity, could be dangerous for those spending too much time outdoors. At-risk populations include the elderly and the very young,” the Office of Emergency Management posted to the county’s Facebook page.
Foley said that the centers will be reopened if the National Weather Service issues further heat emergency notifications this summer.
The National Weather Service began issuing heat advisories early last week, noting that dangerous heat in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest was expected to peak Friday and Saturday before cooler temperatures were expected Sunday through this week.
July is predicted to be the hottest month globally on record, with off-the-charts heat waves in North America, Europe, and Asia.
According to the Associated Press, more than 128 million Americans were under some kind of heat advisory Thursday.
“Unless an ice age were to appear all of sudden out of nothing, it is basically virtually certain we will break the record for the warmest July on record and the warmest month on record,” Carlo Buontempo, director of European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service told The Associated Press.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
