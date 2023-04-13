FRONT ROYAL — Mickey Licklider recently survived his second “widowmaker” heart attack thanks to Warren County emergency responders and Winchester Medical Center staff.
Licklider says his April 3 heart attack felt as if someone put his chest in a vise. But recognizing the pain likely helped save his life a second time, one of the paramedics said Monday.
An anterior ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction, also known as a widowmaker heart attack, occurs when a blood clot or plaque blocks the left, anterior descending artery, one of the arteries around the heart. A widowmaker is so named for its lower survival rate than other types of heart attacks.
Licklider and the emergency responders who came to his aid spoke at the Rivermont Fire Department on Monday about the experience.
Licklider, 65, retired from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in 2011 after 25 years in law enforcement. He returned to the agency less than a year later to work as a part-time deputy at the courthouse. Licklider said he’ll be out of work for a while until he can get into his treatment routine.
Licklider said he started to feel pain in the left side of his chest as he finished splitting wood in his backyard around noon April 3. The pain didn’t feel bad so he split a few more pieces of wood. But the pain worsened so he shut off the wood splitter and walked to the house, sat in a recliner and drank a bottle of cold water, Licklider said. Licklider waited to see if the pain subsided but it didn’t, so he took a nitroglycerin pill. The medication didn’t help and he called his neighbors and asked them to call 911, he recalled. Licklider said he took a second nitroglycerin pill before the rescue squad arrived.
Cassie Unger and Nick Bailey, both firefighter/paramedics, and Lt. Chris Ramey, who drove the ambulance, all with the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, responded to the 911 call. Licklider lives near the fire station. Unger said Licklider also was fortunate that responders were at the station when they received the call.
Licklider’s neighbors sat with him on his back porch when the rescue workers arrived. He walked to the ambulance and laid on the stretcher, at which point the paramedics started treating him.
Unger recalled Licklider’s pale, grayish complexion looked typical for patients who suffered from a massive heart attack.
“He wasn’t looking too good,” Unger said.
“But if I could’ve got my chest to quit hurting ... I’d’ve felt fine,” Licklider said. “But it felt like my chest was in a vise.
“The first heart attack, when I was sitting on the edge of the bed, I felt like somebody had swung a sledgehammer and hit me in the chest, and then the pain stayed,” Licklider recalled. “But this time it just gradually come on.”
Licklider recognized the signs of a heart attack, which helped increase his chance of survival, Unger said.
“Luckily he was able to call us so soon instead of waiting days or hours,” Unger said.
Paramedics started using their equipment to check Licklider, but Unger said she knew within a couple of minutes that they would need to take him to Winchester Medical Center. At that point the paramedics activated Pulsara, a mobile application that allows them to transmit patient medical data to emergency department staff and cardiologists at the hospital. Paramedics can send test results such as an EKG directly to the catheterization laboratory team, Bailey said. Hospital staff also can send the paramedics information or instructions as they treat the patient. Bailey said the app also helps paramedics treating stroke or major trauma patients.
Licklider said he was conscious from the time he felt the chest pains throughout his treatment in the hospital. Unger recalled that Licklider experienced a sinus pause, where his heart took a break and he flatlined for a few seconds but came out of it.
The crew took Licklider by ambulance — about a 30-minute trip — to the catheterization laboratory at Winchester Medical Center. Warren Memorial Hospital does not have a catheterization team on staff around the clock, Unger said.
Licklider said he suffered another heart attack, also a widowmaker, in December 2020. Licklider recalled sitting on the edge of a bed after brushing his teeth when he felt the chest pain. He spent five days in the hospital for treatment, at which time doctors inserted a stent. A doctor also put Licklider on blood-thinner medication. He said the doctor took him off the blood thinner about a week before the April 3 heart attack. Now he has to take blood thinner for the rest of his life, Licklider said.
At the hospital, doctors replaced the stent put in after his first heart attack, and they installed a pacemaker-defibrillator, Licklider said. He also has to undergo 36 sessions of rehabilitation and follow-up appointments.
Licklider thanks the paramedics for saving his life — both times.
“These guys are great,” Licklider said. “The first crew was great.”
