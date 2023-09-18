WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Planning Commission on Wednesday took up proposed changes to the rules for short-term tourist rentals.
Chairman Robert Myers, Vice Chairman Hugh Henry and commissioners William Gordon, Scott Kersjes and Kaylee Richardson voted on a motion to forward zoning ordinance amendments pertaining to short-term tourist rentals to the Board of Supervisors, with a recommendation for denial.
Aside from clarifying and removing confusing language, the proposed changes address the 100-foot setback requirement between a rental and neighboring dwellings. The requirement has led to confusion when supervisors considered rental permits.
Commissioners held the public hearing on a draft ordinance to change the county code section that allows and regulates short-term tourist rentals as a use in the residential-1 zoning district. Several residents spoke against the proposed changes.
Commissioners were presented with two options to consider. However, a third option came up and, in order to consider and act on it, the commission must hold another public hearing.
Watts Hill, vice president of the High Knob Property Owners Association, spoke for the organization. Hill said homeowners bought property and moved to the neighborhood with the understanding of the conditions of the surrounding environment. The neighborhood covenants prohibit short-term tourist rentals, Hill said.
“The concern that we have is that if this goes through, this would have — could have — the effect of overriding those covenants which are a contractual agreement between the property owners and the association,” Hill said. “But we ask (for) your help and your consideration.
“Think about the people who moved here, bought here, with the expectations that we have as to the environment that was there and we already have some short-term rentals that have been approved and I can tell you as a board member we get complaints regularly and we have not found any way to get things stopped, perhaps, before the relicensing or reapproval process comes up,” Hill said. “Even the sheriff’s department has told us: ‘folks, there’s nothing we can really do.”
But the county does not enforce subdivision covenants, officials said Wednesday. Violations of the covenants could become a civil matter between the property owner and the association.
The proposed changes come more than 10 years after the county adopted regulations to allow short-term tourist rentals as a use in certain zoning districts. The county has modified the ordinance to allow rentals by conditional-use permit in other zoning districts.
In the years since these amendments, the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors have identified the need for additional supplementary regulations and for amendments to the existing supplementary regulations. Planning staff was tasked with preparing options for amending the supplementary regulations in response to uncertainty regarding certain requirements.
Planning Department staff presented the commission with two options of a proposed draft ordinance. Both options call for removing or clarifying confusing language; require that applicants submit a property management plan with the permit application; and require that applicants provide points of contact located within 30 miles of the property to handle clean-up, maintenance or other emergency needs. The options would change the language related to when the department asks homeowners or property owners associations, when applicable, if they approve or disapprove of a permit request.
The Planning Department staff recommended removing the 100-foot setback requirement from neighboring dwellings in response to the supervisors’ request to review and present replacement regulations.
The supervisors currently may grant waivers from the 100-foot setback requirement, but that has recently led to confusion and debate among board members. If the supervisors adopted option A, the setback requirement only would apply in the residential-1 district and cannot be waived and all dwellings on properties in the zoning district not separated. All dwellings on properties in the R-1 zoning district that do not have 100 feet of separation from neighboring dwellings are prohibited from being used as a short-term tourist rental under option A.
Supervisors have considered waivers from the setback requirements for 15 conditional-use permits for short-term tourist rentals as of July 26. The board denied three of 15 applications. Planning staff found that the setback requirement largely only applies to the residential-1 zoning district. Should supervisors keep the setback requirement, planning staff has recommended that it apply only to the residential-1 district and cannot be waived.
However, option B seeks to remove the setback requirement completely. Staff note that supervisors have granted 80% of the waivers as of July 26. A regulation enforced only 20% of the time weakens the ordinance, staff contend.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.