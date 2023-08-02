WARREN COUNTY — Warren County Public Schools will welcome students and parents to the new school year with a Community Fun Day.
Slated for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Warren County High School, the event is an effort to bring together the entire school community along with local businesses, organizations, and vendors, said organizer Nora McMackin.
“This is the first time we’ve actually done Community Fun Day with all of the schools. We’ve done our own little back to school functions, but this is the first time we’ve done it all together, “ said McMackin, secretary at Warren County High School (WCHS) and the parent of a junior there. “This is a community event that Warren County Public Schools wanted to do for all ages.”
McMackin, who has been working on the project since April, said the idea for a community back to school event originated with a WCHS parent group of which she is a member. WCHS Principal Ken Knesh took the idea to Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger, who jumped on board.
"Last year, our theme was family engagement because COVID really broke a lot of connections. What we were seeing was that there was still a lot of disconnect between families and students and schools and so we really made a focus for family engagement last year. So we're doing family engagement 2.0 this year to continue with that," said Ballenger. "We want to have those connections. We are a service organization. We serve our community. Those partnerships and those relationships are very important."
McMackin said the event grew as other schools learned about it and were eager to participate.
“As soon as we mentioned it to other schools, they wanted to be a part of it too. So, it’s really all of Warren County Public Schools. We’re hoping this will be our first annual one. And maybe next year it’ll be at a different location,” she said.
Outside of the school, located at 155 Westminster Drive, families will find an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course, a climbing wall, face painting, a barrel train, and other outdoor games. Community leaders — including Ballenger, Knesh, and Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis — will take turns in a dunk tank.
The event will feature representatives from community organizations like Samuels Public Library, the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC), Shenandoah National Park, Warren County Parks and Recreation, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Shotgun LEMC (Law Enforcement Motorbike Club) will be selling motorcycle rides to benefit the Humane Society. Kayla Wines, interim executive director of the HSWC, said the ride will begin at 11 a.m. and registration opens at 9:30 a.m.
“We’ve incorporated all of these different organizations. We’ll have a kids corner with different activities and prizes,” McMackin said.
Bearded Harmony, Mandatory Fun and Shortness of Breath will perform live music throughout the day. An indoor craft show is planned. McMackin said that she is expecting about 30 vendors and more than 30 local businesses to be on hand.
“I am getting calls every day, at least three or four. We’re still adding vendors,” she said, noting that vendor spots are $25, but businesses can set up for free as long as they’re not selling anything that day.
Three food trucks will be on hand for the event. WCHS teacher Rick Gardner will sell barbecue from his food truck, alongside ISmoke, YouEat LLC and Sugar Creek Snowy & Sweet Ice Cream Shop. Additional food options will be available inside the building, McMackin said.
The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, contact McMackin at 540-635-4144.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
