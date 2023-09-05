WARREN COUNTY — Details about proposed agreements between Warren County and Samuels Public Library made public Wednesday show that the two boards are at odds on how the library should be operated.
After complaints by a group that objects to about 140 books in the library’s collection, the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted in June to withhold 75 percent of the library’s $1.02 million budget allocation.
On Aug. 15, supervisors approved a draft Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), a legal document that outlines the working relationship between the two parties.
Following an emergency closed door meeting, the library’s board of trustees rejected that proposal and submitted a new draft to the county on Aug. 23. Neither party discussed the details of the proposals at that time.
At the direction of county attorney Jason Ham, the county posted its draft document on its website Wednesday and, by the afternoon, the library had followed suit on its website. County administrator Edwin “Ed” Daley said Thursday that he could not comment on the draft agreement as it is part of on-going negotiations.
Appointing Trustees
Citing the fact that the library receives the lion’s share of its operating expenses from Warren County, the supervisor’s proposal seeks “to establish the terms and conditions upon which the library shall receive county funds” and calls for supervisors and school board members to appoint trustees.
Existing trustees may complete their terms, the proposal says, but will only be reappointed per the agreement. Each supervisor would appoint a trustee from their magisterial district and the supervisors would also have authority to appoint two of the four members of the board’s executive committee. There would also be a trustee appointed by the school board, the proposal says. Additionally, the county wants the library to change its articles of incorporation and bylaws to reflect the required appointments “to the satisfaction of the county administrator,” the proposal says.
“The county has the responsibility to ensure that the taxpayers’ dollars are being appropriated in a manner that serves all the citizens of Warren County. Samuels Public Library shall recognize that Warren County taxpayers’ interests will be considered in how the board of trustees establishes their library policies while protecting the rights of all citizens,” the county’s proposal says.
As part of the 2017 MOA between the library and the county, the idea of the county managing the library was considered. Under that proposal, supervisors would have appointed trustees as advisors and the library would have been folded into county operations as a department, meaning that its employees would be eligible for county benefits and retirement plan participation. That idea was rejected in 2017 after an ad hoc committee decided that it would result in a loss of library independence, donations and volunteer hours, in addition to costing the county additional personnel expenses.
The new county-proposed MOA does not seek to take the library over as a county department, but would give supervisors control of its trustee board, which is authorized to appoint officers, employ personnel, and make decisions on how the library operates.
Trustees are currently appointed by members of the library board based on experience, education, community involvement and familiarity with the library’s offerings, library trustees wrote in their response.
“Trustees are all volunteers, are familiar with library services and have the ability to give financially to the organization,” said trustee president Melody Hotek Thursday. “In addition, we have a cross section of religious and political viewpoints, some are parents and grandparents and some are not. We also try to have trustees from all the Warren County districts. This process is well thought out with many meetings and interviews and has been highly successful over the years. It can sometimes take a year or more to fill a vacancy with just the right person. The by-laws allow for the flexibility of having between 9-15 trustees which gives the selection committee time for a thoughtful search.”
She added, ”It is not in the best interest of the people of Warren County to have trustees randomly appointed just because they come from a magisterial district without consideration of all the needs of the library as outlined above. Appointments without expertise, historical context, or familiarity with library services do no one justice.”
Purchasing books
The library’s draft also offers some historical perspective on the working relationship between the library and the county.
“The board of supervisors understand that the Samuels Public Library board of trustees is a separate entity and that the county cannot dictate how the library is operated,” said the 2017 MOA, which expired in 2021.
The county’s proposal also says that “only county funds may be used to purchase books and other reading, visual, or audio material.” Remaining funds would then be used for salaries and other operational expenses, the county’s draft says.
Currently, the library’s collection is funded by state money. Money from Warren County taxpayers is used exclusively for operational expenses. The county’s proposal does not add money to the library’s budget to purchase books and other materials.
The county’s draft goes on to say that the library’s collection should not have “unlawful obscene” materials — an accusation made by Clean Up Samuels, the group protesting certain books.
“The library has no obscene materials. It never has and it never will,” Hotek said, noting that in addition to the library’s policies, it must stay in compliance with the Virginia library code in order to receive funding.
Hotek said that state funding is awarded through a formula based on local funding, meaning if local funding is reduced or withheld, the library will not receive money from the state.
Patron registration
The county wants the library to adopt a patron registration policy that includes caregiver consent for checking out library materials that trustees deem inappropriate for minor children. And it requires that library procedures for selecting, evaluating, re-evaluating and withdrawing materials are open for public comment.
In response, the library’s proposal notes recent changes to the patron registration policy with the creation of two new library card options that allow parents to limit the sections from which their children can check out books and the creation of a new collection located in the adult section of the library.
“This collection houses books for patrons over age 16 and allows for the housing of mature content, including materials that contain some sexually explicit content, from the young adult collection in a more appropriate venue,” the trustees wrote.
“As outlined in the 2017 MOA, ‘both parties agree that the purpose of a public library is to level the playing field.’ In keeping with this agreed upon principle, Samuels Public Library will continue to take responsibility for providing a well-rounded collection which will continue to adhere to existing law,” the library’s draft agreement reads.
The library’s proposal requests an increase in the county’s budget appropriation of 1 percent for fiscal 2024-25, 2 percent for fiscal 2025-26 and 2026-27, and 3 percent for 2027-28 and 2028-29.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
