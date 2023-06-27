WARREN COUNTY — Warren County Public Schools may put cameras in some classrooms — in response to claims that a former teacher abused pupils in her care.
School Board members discussed at their meeting Wednesday the possibility of installing surveillance cameras in classrooms for pupils enrolled in special services and preschool. Chairwoman Kristen J. Pence and board members Antoinette D. Funk, Andrea N. Lo and Melanie C. Salins attended the meeting. Vice Chairman Ralph A. Rinaldi did not attend the meeting.
School system officials presented preliminary information on funding what could serve as a pilot program. The School Board has the funding and ability to install cameras in 10 preschool classrooms this summer, at a total estimated cost of $12,908 — $1,290 per room, including equipment, licensing, audio add-on and installation, according to information provided at the meeting.
The School Board and the administration also need to write policy to ensure they meet all laws and requirements to protect student privacy, Salins said in a text message to the Daily Thursday. The policy also needs to meet requirements for maintaining records and determine who can access video recordings and under what circumstances, Salins said. The pilot program would start with cameras in preschool classrooms and possibly expand to special services, Salins said.
“I am in support of cameras in the classrooms of our most vulnerable students,” Salins said. “When children are too young or unable to effectively speak for themselves, it is hard to determine exactly what did or did not happen ... Having video will protect both students and staff.”
Board members broached the idea at their June 7 meeting of putting cameras in classrooms in response to reported claims that a teacher at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School abused and assaulted at least two children in her class as recent as early May. School system administrators investigated the claims and reported the matter to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The law enforcement agency conducted a joint investigation with the Department of Social Services Child Protective Services.
A grand jury handed up indictments on June 12 charging Kayla Ann Bennett with two felony counts of child abuse and four misdemeanor counts of assault, which authorities said took place between Jan. 4 and May 5. At the June 7 meeting, The School Board approved Superintendent Christopher Ballenger’s recommended personnel actions that included Bennett’s dismissal as a preschool teacher at Hilda J. Barbour, which was effective May 23.
Also at Wednesday's meeting, board members voted to:
• Approve the fiscal 2024 budget of $89,583,540 as adopted by the Board of Supervisors at a June 13 special meeting. The Board of Supervisors fund the School Board budget by appropriating money by category and not as a total sum. The School Board spending plan, which takes effect July 1, consists of an operating budget of $72,524,408 — $28,650,000 from the county and $43,874,408 from state, federal and miscellaneous sources. The budget includes $3,919,125 appropriated to the School Food Services Fund and $13,140,007 to facilities, both amounts state, federal and miscellaneous sources.
• Renew the property, liability, student accident, auto, cyber risk and workers’ compensation insurances for 2023-2024 as recommended through the Virginia Association of Counties Group Self Insurance Risk Pool.
• Approve the memorandum of agreement between Warren County Public Schools and Conexus for Children’s Vision. The state requires vision screening for kindergarten and grades 3, 7 and 10. Conexus conducts the screenings and provides the results to the school system. The Virginia Department of Education pays for the screenings.
• Award the fourth year service agreement to Holtzman Propane Services in the amount of $174,000.
• Approve a contract with Wells Roofing to replace the roof at the facilities-food service building at a cost of $56,650.
• Approve a change to the 2023-2024 system calendar by designating July 3 as a holiday for employees at all schools and to close all offices.
• Approve a memorandum of understanding between Laurel Ridge Community College and Skyline and Warren County high schools. Through the agreement, the college helps support two career coaches one at each high school. The county school system and the college split the cost equally for each coach.
• Approve the 2023-2024 memorandum of understanding between the school system and Connected Communities Inc. Connected Communities works with the school system to provide mental health services to eligible students.
• Authorize the superintendent to request that the Board of Supervisors increase the School Board’s current cafeteria fund budget by $732,250. The administration expects the food service program to exceed its appropriation of $3,392,190 by a projected $732,250 as a result of an increase in meals served and corresponding reimbursements. The supervisors must approve the increase in the School Food Services budget in order for the system to receive and spend the additional funds.
• Authorize the superintendent to sign an amendment to the service agreement with Sodexo Operations LLC to extend custodial services from July 1 through June 30, 2024, in the amount of $2,263,583.
