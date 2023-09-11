WARREN COUNTY— The Warren County School Board decided Wednesday to break up with a state education organization over its positions on education.
Chair Kristen J. Pence, Vice Chair Ralph A. Rinaldi and members Antoinette D. Funk and Melanie C. Salins voted in favor of a motion to end Warren County Public Schools’ relationship with the Virginia School Boards Association. Member Andrea M. Lo voted against the motion.
Salins, the board’s delegate to the VSBA, has pushed for the separation from what she calls a lobbying group. Salins has questioned and criticized the VSBA’s positions that many school boards have typically adopted with little debate or fanfare. Salins has also criticized the VSBA for not considering any policy changes she brought to the association at the request of her board.
The VSBA holds no legal authority over the school board, Salins said. Rather, the board pays the association an annual membership free and for training sessions throughout the year, she said.
“It was at VSBA trainings where they openly laughed at metal detectors and weapons detectors and all of the bills that the state had brought forward to pay for those ... for us,” Salins said.
The VSBA tells the school board to “water down” its disciplinary policies, Salins said.
“The VSBA is not in favor of notifying parents about just about anything at all,” Salins said. “They take common sense and they train it out of us as hard as they possibly can.”
Salins said she initially saw the VSBA as a left-wing, right-wing matter. Now she sees it as a rich-poor issue. The VSBA is interested only in school systems with larger budgets, into the billions of dollars, she said. Salins added that the VSBA doesn’t have Warren County Public Schools’ best interests in mind when it creates policies.
Lo thanked Salins for her work and time spent as the board’s VSBA delegate and agrees with some of the points she made.
“However, looking at the big picture, I do think that the VSBA is more aligned with us than not aligned,” Lo said.
Lo said the VSBA does appear, through its legislative positions, to still hold the county schools system interests in mind.
“I also think I don’t know that it would be fair to say that the VSBA is responsible for the policies we have,” Lo said. “We did follow their policy positions for a number of years and I agree with you that we have policies that disagree with each other and are inconsistent, but I think part of that is just due to it having built up over many years, predating all of us who are currently on this board.”
The board and its attorneys now need to review the policies to make sure they make sense and fall in line with their values, Pence said.
Rinaldi echoed Salins’ concerns about the VSBA “snubbing” other counties in the area.
“Who knows this county better than everyone in this room, and I think we’re able to move forward and, like the folks were saying earlier, get our discipline squared away, that sort of stuff, without the VSBA,” Rinaldi said.
Pence voted in favor last year of remaining a member of the VSBA because the board would “give it a shot” by sending a delegate to bring to the association what the county wants in the association’s positions. Salins took the board’s requests to the association and “it didn’t really get us anywhere,” Pence said.
“We tried and I don’t see the benefit (of staying) at this time,” Pence said.
Funk said she tried to weigh the benefits and the costs of remaining a member of the VSBA. The VSBA charged Warren County Public Schools a membership fee of $9,353 for the 2023-2024 year. Funk noted that the board no longer uses the VSBA policies; it works with the division’s attorneys.
This Story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
