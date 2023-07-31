WARREN COUNTY — About 70 new public school teachers started the new school year Wednesday, gathering for orientation at Warren County Middle School in Front Royal.
The group is a mix of seasoned teachers who are new to Warren County Public Schools and recent graduates who are just starting their careers, said Hope Petty, teacher support coordinator for Warren County Public Schools.
The first day of school for students is Aug. 9.
Superintendent Chris Ballanger said Wednesday that the division is actively trying to fill about nine additional instructional staff openings, noting that those are both teacher and assistant positions.
“It’s always going to be a struggle in today’s world to find teachers. There’s just a shortage everywhere. We are trying to be proactive and find things that we can do to incentivize coming to Warren County. We’re in the same boat as everybody else. It’s just tough,” said Ballenger. He said the school division has taken suggestions from current, former, and new staff members to initiate ways of attracting and retaining teachers. One new initiative, he said, encourages staff attendance with cash drawings for those who miss no more than one day each month.
Like other counties in the Commonwealth, Warren County is hiring teachers and helping them through the provisional licensing process. Provisional licenses are short-term — typically three-year licenses issued by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for teachers who have not met all of the state requirements to teach but still have some qualifications. Applicants must first be offered a job and then complete training to meet other state standards, according to the VDOE. In some cases, individuals with bachelor’s degrees who did not complete education courses can seek provisional licenses.
The state also grants provisional licenses to “out-of-field” teachers who have not yet completed coursework or certification in the content area in which they’ll be teaching. A teacher with no experience earns $49,948, according to the division’s online salary scale.
“You are seeing more people coming in from other fields, or maybe they retired and say, ‘hey, I want to give this a shot and work with students.’ It is good. When you have somebody who’s been in a field for 30 years, they’re experts. It’s nice when they can come in and pass that knowledge on from their first-hand experience,” Ballenger said.
Abbey Lee, a recent graduate of James Madison University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, is obtaining a provisional license to teach pre-kindergarten at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School this fall. A product of Warren County Public Schools, Lee comes from a line of educators — both of her parents work in administration for the county school division.
“I knew I wanted to be involved in the school system, but I actually didn’t know I wanted to be a teacher. This was an awesome opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” said Lee, noting that she plans to become a school psychologist. “Being around the children and learning from them as they learn from me will definitely help me in my future career. I’m really just here for the kids. I’m excited to get into the classroom.”
Caitlyn Fisk is also a first-year teacher. A George Mason University alum, Fisk earned her bachelor’s degree and teaching certification through the school.
She’ll be teaching seventh-grade history at Skyline Middle School this fall.
“I’ve wanted to be a teacher since the ninth grade,” she said, noting that she was inspired by a teacher who made “history interesting and really fun to learn. I wanted to be someone like him. He really inspired me.”
Fisk said she is excited to work with students and help them understand the importance of history.
“I’m really excited, I know the nervousness will kick in, but now it’s excitement,” she said.
Emma Selby and Craig Robertson are joining the staff at the county’s non-traditional school. Selby will teach middle school math at Brighter Futures, which serves middle school students, and Robertson will teach science at Diversified Minds, which serves high schoolers.
Entering her seventh year of teaching, Selby said she has taught in Shenandoah and Page counties. Noting that she has worked with students of all abilities, Selby said she is especially eager this year to be able to offer students a creative outlet.
“This year I have the opportunity to give the kids a little bit of an art lesson. I’m excited to teach them to use that as a coping mechanism,” she said.
Robertson, a first-year teacher who came to teaching from a background in sales and coaching, said he pursued the career change because he “wanted to do something that I wanted to do instead of something that I had to do.”
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
